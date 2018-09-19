Razorbacks look for redemption on the road against Auburn

Arkansas desperately seeking a win after pair of disappointing losses By the Times Sports Staff

sports@theeveningtimes.com Head Hog Chad Morris recounted the Razorbacks' abysmal non-conference loss to North Texas and looked forward to the Saturday match-up with the Auburn Tigers. Morris lamented the lack of explosive plays, poor third down performance, and not playing to the whistle in the game's signature play, a fake fair catch that went for a touchdown. The whole performance in the 44-17 loss to the Sun Belt Conference Eagles had coaches looking to change starting quarterbacks to Ty Storey to take the field this weekend against the SEC's War Eagle. Morris broke down the breakdowns as he was still shaking his head in disbelief in front of reporters during his weekly presser on Monday.

“17 points in 16 plays in the first quarter,” said Morris. “They definitely punched us. When you go 44 yards for a touchdown, give up a punt return for a touchdown and hold them to a field goal off an interception and then get just one yard before you give up 17 points before you can even blink – we could not overcome the turnovers. They had 24 points off turnovers in the first half.”

The Hogs pulled within a score in the third quarter and the turnover bug bit again. An impotent ground attack led to mistakes in the air. The Razorbacks faced long fields in the second half. Morris listed a lot more things to fix on offense than just a quarterback change. “We couldn't overcome an interception that put them up,” said Morris. “I am disappointed in our offensive inconsistency. We could not run the football.

Field position was a major issue especially coming. In the second half, when you are trying to rally, the average (start position) was the 16-yard line.”

While the Razorbacks faced long fields, the North Texas offense enjoyed short fields. Eight possessions were in positive territory for North Texas.

Defensively, we had to work off the short field,” said Morris. “They were on sudden change alert.

The average starting field position we put our defense in was the 42-yard line. They had 20 drives, which is incredible, when you consider the average is 14 to 17 possessions a game. Eleven of their 20 drives they had to go less than sixty yards. It is hard to beat anybody when you give them a short field like that.”

Coach Morris found a silver lining for the defense after halftime adjustments.

“We had seven three-andouts and gave up just three points defensively in the second half,” noted Morris.

“We rallied with nine hurries and eight pass breakups.”

The coach had some items for the D to work on as well. Missed tackles burned up the field.

“We did not tackle well in space, that resulted in 221 yards.” said Morris.

“Seven of those were passes and one was a run. The other 67 plays we held them to 167 yards.”

The coach looked ahead.

“I do know we are good enough to eliminate these mistakes- it's back to basics,” said Morris. “Our guys need to fight and compete and we need to get better in all areas. It starts with looking in the mirror and going back to the basics.”

The Razorbacks stand at 1-2 take the field against 2-1 Auburn. The Tigers at Auburn were untracked by the Tigers of LSU last week.

“We have a very tough opponent we are going to play this week in Auburn,” said Morris. “We have our work cut out for us. They have as good a defensive front seven as I've seen.”

Morris anticipated the SEC West opponent.

Auburn would run first.

The Tiger O-line continued to jell while the receivers struggled last week. The Tigers look for a bounce back against the hapless Hogs.

“They run the ball with their style of play,” said Morris. “We've got to go back and get better.”