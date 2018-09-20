Big game for Jr. Pats QB

Gerrard has 300 yards passing, 5 TDs in win over LR McClellan

By T^ler Bennett

Marion School District The Marion Junior High football team (2-0-1) saw a individual milestone few high school teams encounter in last week’s 42-20 win over Little Rock McClellan. Freshman quarterback Ben Gerrard threw for over 300 passing yards with five touchdowns in the game.

“Ben’s been ready to take over (the offense) for a while now,” said MJHS offensive coordinator Jacob Hink. “He made great strides to elevate his game last year but ended up breaking his foot. He was ready to make the same steps forward this year and his game last week was proof.”

During Tuesday’s practice. Gerrard was the obvious leader of the offense, encouraging his teammates to play to the best of their abilities. The MJHS coaching squad also noted his ability to lead the team when needed.

“He seems to realize it's his responsibility to lead the team as the quarterback,” said Hink. “His leadership and ability to work under pressure has definitely improved. We haven’t been able to run the ball too effectively this year, but he’s been able to shoulder the load and use his arm to help us out of some tough spots.”

According to head coach Buster Benton, the team as a whole has been a pleasant surprise. “We had limited practices over the summer, but the kids have responded to everything we’ve given them,” said coach Benton. “They’ve come a long way and they’re getting better every game.”

The Junior Patriots are on the road tonight against Ridgeway Junior High.

Coach Hink would like another big game like last Thursday from Gerrard, but his main priority against Ridgeway is to establish the run.

“We need to run the ball effectively Thursday night,” said Hink. “Having a good run game also helps (Gerrard) out because then we can run some playaction out of it. The flow of the game won’t always allow us to get away with just passing the ball, so we have to be able to run.”

Freshman quarterback Ben Gerrard (10) talks to MJHS offensive coordinator Jacob Hink. Gerrard threw for over 300 yards in last Thursday's 42-20 win over Little Rock McClellan.

Photo by Tyler Bennett