Cooling water has fish moving around

Lake Norfork a hot spot as fall weather arrives

From the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission

www.agfc.com Guide Lou Gabric at Hummingbird Hideaway Resort said Norfork Lake is in great shape and fishing has been very good of late.

The lake is in the final stage of summer fishing pattern. Some species will start to migrate to the cooler waters up in the northern parts of the lake. Other species tend to move into cover or start to feed heavily on large flats. As the water continues to cool, fish will become more and more active and start to move into shallower water. The lake is shaping up for a great fall fishing season.

The crappie bite is improving daily. Lou said he's starting to find some nicesize crappie in brush located 30-35 feet deep. Most of the crappie he's caught have been 25-30 feet down in or near brush. In the afternoon the fish are coming up in the water column, so you might check out anywhere from 15-30 feet deep over or near brush.

“You will still find some nice slabs roaming the flats following baitfish,” says Lou.

Lou prefers to vertical-jig a quarter-ounce to halfounce spoon. He also says that white bass fishing has been very good, walleye fishing has also been good, and striped bass fishing is still good in the dam area.

