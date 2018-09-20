Ask Dr. Keith Roach M.D PiTo Mdttl E©adn MUD)

‘Cotton ball’ sensation is part of neuropathy story

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a 63year-old male diagnosed with chronic myelogenous leukemia, Type 2 diabetes and coronary heart disease. I am 5 feet, 11 inches and weigh 240 pounds. I have two stents and take Sprycel for the CML. My levels are good, and the coronary disease is under control.

For a few years I've had what feels like 'cotton balls' under the skin in the area of the balls of my feet. Now it feels as if the feeling is migrating to the arch. While not too uncomfortable, it is almost impossible to walk barefooted. Some type of foot covering is needed to keep from noticing the feeling. My doctor says it's the diabetes, and to lose weight or see a podiatrist. Other than losing the weight, do you have any feeling about this? — N.M.

ANSWER: Cotton-ball sensation is one way that many people describe the beginning of neuropathy, a general term for a variety of different conditions that affect the nerves of the body.

In a person with cancer (like CML, chronic myelogenous leukemia, a cancer of the bone marrow) and a new symptom, it is always wise to consider whether it could be due to the cancer, the treatment for the cancer or from something else. In your case, usually CML is not associated with neuropathy. However, the medicine you are taking, dasatinib (Sprycel), has been associated with a severe kind of reversible neuropathy. I read the case reports of this condition carefully, and I doubt that is what is going on with you, as the symptoms you have are different from those reported.

People with longstanding diabetes frequently develop a particular disease of the nerves, diabetic neuropathy. This almost always begins with sensation changes in the feet. I agree with your doctor that diabetes is the most likely cause.

Seeing a podiatrist is absolutely a good idea. He or she can test you for this condition (usually a careful physical exam will make the diagnosis), in addition to looking carefully for any early signs or risk factors for injury or infection. You also should learn how to do a daily inspection of your feet and recognize the signs, so you can get to medical attention promptly should any damage to your feet occur. The podiatrist will make sure you have appropriate footwear. Many people with diabetes benefit from weight loss, but the important thing is to be sure your diabetes is under good control. This is achieved through good diet, regular exercise and medication, if needed, in addition to weight loss in people who are overweight. *** DEAR DR. ROACH: I suspect you've covered this topic, but thought I'd check. My niece recently was diagnosed with breast cancer. Radiation was recommended. Her mother said that first she'd have to boost her immune system. Is it possible to actually do that? — P.P.L.

ANSWER: Radiation is a common treatment after breast cancer surgery. It's done to reduce the risk of recurrence, depending on the exact type of cancer.

Boosting the immune system is a new adjunct for many types of cancer. There are several ways to do this: One is to genetically modify the patient's own immune T-cells, but many other techniques are in trials now.

However, if your niece's mother is talking about supplements, I'd be cautious. Supplements that are promoted to boost the immune system generally are ineffective at doing so. Making sure your niece has proper nutrition, gets good sleep and experiences as little stress as is manageable are ways to prevent stress on the immune system. Everyone could benefit from those deceptively simple steps, but especially a person being treated for cancer.