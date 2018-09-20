Governor proclaims Sept. 15-22 Hunting and Fishing Week

Arkansans statewide encouraged to get out an wet a hook

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission LITTLE ROCK – Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed a special proclamation today in the Governor’s Conference Room at the state capitol recognizing Sept. 15-22, 2018, as Arkansas Hunting and Fishing Week. He announced the celebration in front of a room filled with dozens of representatives from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, outdoor industry and nonprofit organizations who partner with the agency to promote conservation throughout the state.

“This is exciting to be able to promote hunting and fishing in Arkansas,” Hutchinson said. “It’s healthy, It’s a part of us and helps drive our economy as well.”

Commission Chairman Ford Overton of Little Rock said he is extremely honored at the continued support the Governor has shown the Commission through its efforts at recruiting hunters and anglers.

“We have so many great places to hunt, so many great places to fish,” Overton said. “The governor’s support is very important to us being able to hand this down to the next generation of sportsmen.”

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and its partners have organized many special activities to recognize the week and the contributions hunting and fishing make to people’s daily lives.

The Big Catch community fishing event kicked off the week on Sept. 15, at MacArthur Park in Little Rock. AGFC and Community First Alliance said well over 3,000 attendees came out for this funfilled day surrounding the outdoors.

MacArthur Park Pond is still stocked with hundreds of hungry catfish, and everyone in the family is eligible to fish. Anyone 16 and older will need to have a valid Arkansas fishing license (youths under 16 do not need a fishing license in Arkansas). For more information on the family event, visit www.agfc.com.

September 15 was a big day for the Gov. Mike Huckabee Delta Rivers Nature Center. Although the interior was still closed for renovations, the center hosted its annual Marksmanship Challenge. The center, once completed, will be open to the public, and participants can try their hand at BB gun shooting, archery, target casting and even hatchet throwing. V i s i t www.agfc.com/deltarivers to learn more about the center and find links to their event calendar and Facebook page.

For hunters looking to improve their safety while in the field, the Fred Berry Conservation Education Center on Crooked Creek in Yellville, held a special workshop on tree stand safety Sept. 15. The center also will host a fishing derby on Sept. 22. For more events at this education center, visit https://www.agfc.com/en/e xplore-outdoors/naturea nd-educationcenters/fbcec/.

The AGFC’s Dr. James E. Moore Jr. Camp Robinson Firing Range in Mayflower will hold special pricing through Sept. 23, to help hunters and shooting enthusiasts celebrate the event. All skeet and trap shooting will be reduced to half price and all youth 6-17 may shoot at the pistol or rifle range for free. Also any customer who has purchased a new hunting rifle or muzzleloader may shoot for free if they bring proof of their recent purchase. And on Sept. 22, all pistol and rifle range use is free to the public.

“We held a similar promotion throughout August, and really saw a good response,” said Grant Tomlin, AGFC assistant chief of education. “We are excited to get more people safely enjoying the shooting sports, and even have staff on hand who can help people learn the proper way to handle and respect a firearm.”

The week will wrap up on Sept. 22, which Gov. Hutchinson proclaimed National Hunting and Fishing Day in Arkansas during today’s press conference. AGFC nature and education centers will host special events on those days as well.

Visit www.agfc.com to view a calendar of events or visit AGFC’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook. com/ARGameandFis h to learn more about events at AGFC facilities this weekend.

By Randy Zellers