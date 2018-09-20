HOROSCOPE MOMOSCOIPE

AMES (Mardh 21 to Apr! If) For Friday, September 21, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is a fortuitous day. Behind the scenes, you might hatch some original but practical ideas. They might impress your boss!

Today you might have a conversation with a female acquaintance who is older or more established. For some reason, this exchange is unusual. It sticks out in your mind.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Aparent, boss or someone in a position of authority is impressed with what you have to say today. This person might be surprised, but it's good news for you.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Sudden and unexpected travel plans might fall in your lap today. They might involve traveling with someone who is older, perhaps to fulfil an obligation.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Something unusual will impact your fair share of something. This might be about an inheritance or shared property. Hopefully, it's good news and it's a windfall!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) A serious discussion might take an unusual turn today, especially if talking to a close friend or a partner. Be prepared for a surprise.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You might have a brilliant, original idea at work today. People will be impressed with your new take on things, because your idea is an improvement. Well done!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) This is a good day for those who work in the arts, the entertainment world or the hospitality industry, because you see new ways of doing things that are practical improvements. Feels good!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Something unusual might occur at home today. Quite likely, it will involve an older relative or someone in a position of authority. Stay flexible.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Your mind is clear and focused today, which is why you might see new, revolutionary ideas or a fresh way of doing something. This could be productive.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) You might spontaneously spend your money on something that is practical and long-lasting. You didn't think about doing this before, but now it seems like a good idea!

PISCES(Feb. 19 to March 20) Today the Moon is dancing with both Saturn and Uranus. This makes you feel impulsive, and in the next moment, serious. It's sort of a Jekyll and Hyde thing.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are talented and witty. You do things with style. Service to others will be your theme this year, which is why you need to take care of yourself so that you can be a strong resource. Focus on your personal responsibilities to family as well as yourself. Nurture relationships you value. Explore the arts; enroll in a class. Personalize your home with treasures that have meaning.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)