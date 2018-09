JV V-Ball Action

Ahead of the Marion vs. West Memphis varsity game last Thursday, the Marion Junior Varsity squad and West Memphis’s JV team squared off at Lehr Arena, with the Lady Patriots securing a hard-fought win against the Lady Blue Devils. The game was back-and-forth, with the JV Devils getting within one to bring the score to 19-18 at one point, but the Pats pulled away late winning by a final score of 25-19.

Photos by Ralph Hardin