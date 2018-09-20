Ole Miss

Rebels look for big plays against Golden Flashes this weekend after run-in with Alabama in Week 3

looking for rebound game against Kent State

sports@theeveningtimes.com Ole Miss Coach Matt Luke held his head down in his “hard work” position during his Monday noon press conference after the rebels were overrun 62-7 by number-one-ranked Alabama. The raucous Grove and the home field did not serve to rev the Rebs on Saturday. But the coach thanked the home fans after they saw their team manhandled by the Crimson Tide.

“It was disappointments after I reviewed the tape,” said Luke. “I felt we had worked hard to get back to having a big game at Oxford. I want to thank everybody that came out, the grove was phenomenal.”

Small errors added up to a big blow out according to a subdued Luke. The coach shouldered the blame.

“Little, little things, execution errors when you play the number one team in the country, they show up bigger,” said Luke.

“Execution starts with me.

That is my job. There are no short cuts. The only thing we can do is get up off the mat go back to work and fix the problems.”

The Rebels looked forward to a rebound against a Mid-American Conference opponent this week in the 1-2 Kent State Golden Flashes.

"We have a chance to go 3-1 against a really good Kent State Team," said Luke.

The coach indicated repetition would be the mother of success to correct the execution errors he noted against Bama. Luke boiled it down to coaches got to coach, and player got to play.

“I think some of it is just confidence and going out there and just executing over and over again,” Said Luke. “And doing the extra because the magic is not in the scheme its in the effort and the execution of it. A lot of that is coaching, getting payers to react and see things and play the game. It is the coaches' job to have them ready to go out and execute. That is what we have to better.”

The Tide shutdown the Ole Miss offense.

“The key was they we're able to pressure our quarterback,” said Luke. “We had a lot of plays with guys open and their corners made good plays too.

Credit Alabama for getting pressure on the quarterback and playing good football. The little things that didn't affect you in Texas Tech and Southern Illinois, the little things like the set or the hand placement or the hat placement starting showing up.

Everything needs to be on point when you are playing against a really good team. It's up to us to see that and go out and correct it.”

The coach talked about the team's resilient attitude after the lopsided loss to the top ranked SEC foe.

He said the game would not to beat his team twice.

“This team will fight back,” said Luke.

“Anytime you've been dealt a loss it is not how many times you been knocked down but how you many times you get back up off the mat and go prepare. The team watched the film together on Sunday and it was good to be around them. This is one of our 12 opportunities and we have the opportunity to be 3-1. That is our intention.”

Luke held out the keys to advancing quality play. He repeated season themes.

The coach pointed out the inspiring play of the big defensive tackle Benito Jones.

“I think energy, focus and confidence at making a play” said Luke. “There was a play in the second half where Benito Jones and it made the change on the sidelines. That is infectious, but so are all the big plays. I think we need to find a way to bottle that magic and make it our calling card. We will be striving to get more of those plays that erupt the side lines.”

