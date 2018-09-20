Water Tower art project causes social media stir

Price tag for eyesore earmarked for transformation into art piece topic of discussion

It’s been sitting out there for years and years —the old Cotton Compress Water Tower. It eventually fell into the hands of Awesome Products, who then turned around and donated it to the City of West Memphis, who then did next to nothing with it until recently when it was decided to turn the tower into a work of art, a decorative monument that would serve as an aesthetic highlight to the Main Street District.

The project, which was given a price tag of nearly a quarter-of-a-million dollars, was first announced back in March of 2017 and approved in a split vote by the West Memphis City Council the next month. While there was some feedback from the public here and there on the cost and the purpose of the project, as time went on, not much else was said.

Suddenly, the tower project is a hot topic again, especially in the public court that is social media. In a recent Facebook post last Friday evening, lifelong Crittenden County resident Bud Spears decided to run a scenario by all of his Facebook friends.

“Lets play a game,” Spears wrote. “We will call it ‘Let's Just Say’ (This is gonna be long, but it will be a fun game I promise).”

Let's just say: I own an ambulance service that provides a service to a community.

Let's just say: my ambulance service didn’t break even every year.

Let's just say: my ambulance service is a necessity for my community so no matter the money it loses or earns me. I'm obligated to provide this service.

Let's just say: I need a new ambulance at a minimum of every two years due to wear and tear. Nothing more, Nothing less.

Let's just say: my ambulance company brought in just enough money to buy a new ambulance and keep it stocked every year.

Let's just say: that sum is in the neighborhood of $200k to $250k a year.

Lets just say: I put that sum of money in my own bank account' we will call that account 'Bud's General Funds'. Instead of investing it back in 'Bud's Ambulance Service' Let's just say: I have a big, old, ugly water tower setting in my front yard. Been there since before my house was built.

Let's just say: I take the money that my ambulance service has made and spent it on painting my water tower. Hired a world renowned water tower painter to paint a a picture of my 'Big ole Fat Head and Face'.

Last one here folks.

Let's just say: In his community, Bud Spears would be labeled the biggest moron in the 'History' of his community.

Wake up West Memphis, this is whats going on at West Memphis City Hall. Call me crazy, but if this is the leadership the current and future administration is offering, I won't no part of it. Someone please step-up and show common sense, problem solving and transparency. I challenge any of the candidates to respond to these five topics.

One being crime, how? I say go back to Chief Paudert's ways uncuff your PD and let them Police. Lawsuits are what lawyers are for. Crime should be dealt with quick and as harsh as each individual incident dictates.

Two being Fire Departments should be given the resources, living conditions and training (academic/physical) to promote the highest efficiency possible. Firefighters should be able to make a living working one job.

Three being City Sanitation Departments should pay well enough and provide sanitation workers the resources and equipment to do their jobs at the highest efficiency rate. Having trash and debris sit on city curbs because trucks don’t run or manpower shortages is not acceptable in any way, shape or form.

Four being City parks and recreation Departments, they should have budgets big enough to maintain personnel and equipment for our parks and baseball complexes.

Utility Dept. Kudos to you guys. It seems to me, you guys are the only ones running smoothly. Five being economic growth. Fixing 1 through 4 will equate into 5 happening. you can have all the ideas in the world about economic growth, but if you don’t have 1 through 4 your community is not going to grow.

RANT OVER!

“By the way I'm off the clock!” Spears wrote.

“Getting myself hyped up to watch those Blue Devils destroy the Wynne Yellowjackets tonight after I eat at the Double Devil Feast! Go Devils!”

To be clear, the project is being funded by Main Street West Memphis, which relies largely on grants, donations and fundraising efforts for its work. The project is not being financed from the general operating fun. Main Street’s only taxpayer funding comes from a 1984 sales tax designating proceeds

to be used exclusively in the district. Those funds are earmarked for improvements to the business district that encompasses most of Broadway and Missouri Street.