Blue Devils, Patriots take perfect records into tonight’s game

Marion and West Memphis both 3-0 this season

By Billy Woods

Both teams have played Blytheville and Wynne. If you want to compare scores, feel free.

But, as West Memphis head coach Billy Elmore will tell you, some teams match up differently than others.

So, it's Marion vs West Memphis, Part XV.

The scoreboard currently reads West Memphis 14, Marion 0, as in games played. The Patriots are still looking for that elusive first win over the Blue Devils and their new coaching staff will no doubt have their players believing.

It all happens once again, the biggest sporting event each year in Crittenden County, on Friday night at Marion.

Kickoff for both teams' 6A-East Conference opener is set for 7 p.m.

The Patriots, under new head coach Keith Houston, edged out Wynne 24-23 in overtime and then eked past Blytheville last week 37-35.

The Blue Devils shut out Wynne last week 21-0 and then sped out to a 35-0 lead over Blytheville before the Chicks scored two meaningless touchdowns to make it a 35-15 final.

'I think you have to think about how both teams match up against (Blytheville and Wynne),' said Elmore. 'Wynne's offense is a lot different than either of the offenses Marion or us run. It's hard to compare some of that because some teams just match up differently.'

Marion's offense has held its own through the first three weeks with sophomore quarterback Daedrick Cail, a promising two-sport athlete who also excels in baseball. His first three starts as a high-schooler have caught Elmore's attention.

'He's a good player,' Elmore said of Cail. 'We knew when he was in junior high he was a good player. He doesn't really play like a sophomore.

With that being said I don't think he's had as much pressure put on him as our defensive linemen have shown they can put on a quarterback. That'll be an interesting match-up to see how that works out.'

Elmore said Marion's offense has done a good job of mixing the pass and the run and that so far the Patriots have grasped the new offense that's been installed in such a short period of time.

'With a new coaching staff there's always a lot of excitement and they haven't lost yet, so I'm sure there's a positive vibe going on,' Elmore said of Marion.

Despite the 21-0 victory over Wynne last week Elmore was critical of his team's offensive performance, which saw the Blue Devils rush for a pedestrian 215 yards.

'We actually ran for about 275 yards, but we had so many plays for lost yardage that it knocked that total down quite a bit,' Elmore explained. 'I don't know if (the negative yardage) was a focus issue, but I think some of it was.

We all thought we were mentally focused when we left the locker room because it seemed like one of the better preparations on Friday that we've had.

For some reason, though, we got out and there were some things we made mistakes on that weren't typical of what we've been doing. We've addressed that this week. I think going into conference play will definitely help with that, too.'

Another sell-out crowd is expected between the two teams, so fans should be warned about heading to the game early in order to not only enjoy the tail-gaiting but also to claim a coveted parking spot.

Blue Devil linebacker Kendarious Moore (10) corrals Wynne's Kavion Alston (6) in last week's game. Marion wide receiver Slade Webb (8) carries the ball for the Patriots against Stuttgart earlier this season. The Blue Devils and Patriots square off tonight in the “Hometown Showdown.”

Photos by Billy Woods and Collins Peeples