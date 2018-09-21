Go to church!

‘Time in the Word’ By Clayton Adams

Attending a local church is fast becoming the minority of Sunday activities. It isn't because people have lost faith it's just that faith has been misplaced.

Every person has faith and church, a healthy church, will help a person put faith into action.

I believe one reason “Christians” do not attend church is that they are selfish. Selfish, in one dictionary is defined as, “concerned chiefly or only with oneself without regard for the well-being of others.”

Many Christians believe church is about what they can get – it isn't.

Another reason “Christians” do not attend church, is that many are willingly ignorant of God's Word. Ignorance of God's Word will not be a defense on Judgment Day.

Christians are to be growing in the grace and knowledge of Jesus Christ (2 Peter 3:18). I think many American Christians have stopped growing in the grace and knowledge of Jesus and the proof is evident in our churches and culture.

In the letter to the Hebrews, we read, “…by a new and living way which He inaugurated for us through the veil, that is, his flesh, and since we have a great priest over the house of God, let us draw near with a sincere heart in full assurance of faith, having our hearts sprinkled clean from an evil conscience and our bodies washed with pure water. Let us hold fast the confession of our hope without wavering, for He who promised is faithful; and let us consider how to stimulate one another to love and good deeds, not forsaking our own assembling together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another; and all the more as you see the day drawing near.”

(Hebrews 10:20-25) According to Hebrews 10:20, we have a “new and living way…” which Christ made for us. If you don't attend a local church and are not actively involved in the church you need a “new” way of thinking and a “new” way of living your life.

Consider how to encourage one another to love and good deeds (verse 24).

It is near impossible to encourage someone you don't know or don't come in contact with. God has gifted and equipped every Believer to be able to encourage another Believer and the best opportunity comes through relationships forged and strengthened in a local church. Encouragement comes from a healthy, active, local church. It is from the church that encouragement is shared with folks in the hospital room, jail cell, nursing home, wherever Christians go out into the world, encouragement should go with us.

Do not forsake (give-up) on attending church (verse 25). Many stop attending but the Bible tells us not to give-up. People stop attending church because they think church is about them. Church isn't about you! So you have been “hurt” in church, go to church! So the worship leader doesn't sing the style or particular song you like – go to church! The worship isn't about you it is about Jesus!

The enemy of your soul will make every effort to get you offended at someone or something so that you stop attending church.

There is no perfect church because there is no perfect person. Church isn't about you its about Jesus! What are you doing for Jesus?

Are you encouraging someone? Are you helping a young person to build their confidence to play in the worship band? Are you allowing others to help in church dinners or evangelism even if you could do it better? Let them try, let them fail and then encourage them, build them up, give them another opportunity to succeed. Please don't forget to include the old people, the single moms, widows, widowers, handicapped and special needs folks, the addicts and everyone else, especially men. Are you taking a senior out for lunch after church? If not, why? You don't want to serve as an usher, greeter, or in the nursery?

Not willing to pull up the trash at a church dinner?

Does your pride or position in the church or community prevent you from serving in these areas? If you are not willing to serve others, you are not obeying Christ's teachings to love, serve and be a living sacrifice. Think you are too old to be involved? Never! There is a place of ministry for each Christian in a local church.

Find a church and attend regularly. Be involved in the actual ministry of the church. Find someone to encourage because the day is coming when you will need encouragement and if you haven't planted the seeds of encouragement in other lives you will be in trouble when it is your time of need. You reap what you sow. Have you sown encouragement?

Clayton Adams has a message of faith he would like to share with the community. He would also like to hear from you. E- mail him at claytonpadamslll@ gmail. c om.