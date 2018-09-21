It’s Autumn 2018

By John Criner

Times Outdoors Columnist Autumn officially arrives on Sept. 22, 2018, but somebody forgot to tell summer it’s time to leave. We think of fall with tree leaves turning red and gold, of frosty evenings with a blazing fireplace, and hunting and fishing getting into high gear. This last week or so has had temps in the 90plus range and the A/C units running at full speed. The weatherman predicts no nice cool front in the near future. Teal season opened on the 15 th with a hot morning and very few birds sighted. The best hunting reported was five birds, all blue-winged, for four hunters. Most hunters did not see a bird or fire a shot. Horseshoe Lake had a big money tournament launched out of Bonds’ ramp with the parking lot completely full, so any teal quickly left for quieter waters.

Game warden Will Cheers was at the ramp and had not checked any teal hunters, but he had plenty of boaters to check for license and safety equipment. Will has just completed Hunter Accident Investigating Academy put on by the IHEA, the section in charge of Hunter Safety and Education. 40 game wardens from all over the country spend a week at Mayflower studying accident hunting cases. This includes falling out of a tree stand, evidence gathering, and hunters that were shot. They determine the cause of the shooting, if is was an accident, mistaken for game, or on purpose. A warden must apply for a spot in the academy.

Cheers is the primary investigator for seven counties. So far, he has not had to use his new skills. Our wardens do many things beside just check licenses and chase night hunters. If you have a problem on the water or in the woods, these are the men you will be glad to see.

My stories are not all just about hunting and fishing. Anything that has to do with Mother Nature is of interest. While filling up with gas, the truck and trailer next to me had a logo with a dog’s head on it and Sheep Dog Impact Assistance in bold letters. This is a group of people out of Rogers, Arkansas, that are a quick response force that help people fighting natural disasters. They were on their way to Ashville, North Carolina to help the victims of this latest hurricane and floods.

They are complete with chain saw crews, muck out workers, roof fixers, and anything to help the victims.

The men I talked to were the advanced group coordinating the main force of volunteers that are on the way. There are 25 chapters and 5000 members. If you have an interest in helping people in times is disaster, give them a call at 417-8126035 or MNIMMO@SHEEPDOGIA. ORG. A bunch of very wet and frighten people will be glad to see them.

Last week Papa Duck spent the day at Battle Axe hunting club with Dr.

Keith, John and Reid Strange working on deer tree stands. Battle Axe is a large club with over 100 deer stands on many food plots that all have game cameras. Needless to say, we went through a couple cans of DEET and nobody got a dose of chiggers or worse, ticks. Some are tree stands and many are large box stands. We spent the day spraying weeds, checking the number of chairs, spraying for wasps, and looking at the overall safety and condition of the stands.

Each site was recorded as to what was needed and has to be done before the hunting starts. We cut over hanging branches with my Stihl pole saw and that made it easy to make the shooting windows open.

We cut so many branches that I had to visit my old friends Irwin Burton and Galen Maxwell at Greenway John Deere.

Galen can really sharpen a chainsaw in record time!

Papa Duck looks forward to getting some venison steaks out of one of these stands and he did not do any of the ladder climbing, just played Boss.

Today. Friday Sept. 21, is the last day to turn in your hunting or fishing story and win a $50 gift certificate from Toby at ANNS on Broadway. E-mail your entry to news@theeveningtimes. com. Ask The Game Warden needs some questions and the wardens are glad to give the official answer. National Hunting and Fishing Day will be Saturday, Sept. 22.

President Richard Nixon signed the first official proclamation on May 2, 1972. Let’s celebrate Our National Day and take that kid with you to the woods or water, taking many pictures that the Times is glad to print. Lakeside Taxidermy will be glad to mount your trophies at a fair price, fast service, and do a very nice mount.

Papa Duck Lakeside Taxidermy 870-732-0455 or 901482-3430 jhcriner@hotmail. com

Photo by John Criner

The Fix-It Folks

Burton and Galen Maxwell at Greenway John Deere can help you get your chainsaw back into cutting form ahead of your trip to the deer woods this fall.

Photo by John Criner

Step aside for the Sheep Dog

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance was headed east the other day, joining in with ongoing rescue and relief efforts in North Carolina following the damage and destruction caused by Hurricane Florence. The fellas stopped off in West Memphis to fuel up for their trip.

Gettin’ Ready

Part of the pre-season prep is getting the deer stands ready, and for Dr. Keith Criner and John and Reid Strange, that meant doing some wasp nest removal and poison ivy spraying out at Battle Axe Hunting Club.

Photos by John Criner