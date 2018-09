Marriages Licenses

Sept 11 Gregory W. Carter, 33, of Memphis, Tennessee, and Victoria Bezley, 28, of West Memphis Patrick C. Thompson 3rd, 35, and Kristin N. Dixon, 22, both of West Memphis William Cardona, 32, and Ingrid L. Hernandez, 25, both of Memphis Sept 13 Leonardo ReSendiz, 38, and Evelin Villatta, 41, both of Memphis Santiago Munoz, 42, and Juana Macedo, 42, both of Memphis Alvin Bynum, 27, and Katlyn N. Wagner, 24, both of Proctor Sept. 14 Russell D. Fitzgerald, 24, and Ashyln M. McAlpin, 24, both of Marion Brian D. Simmons, 43, and Robbie C. Webb, 54, both of Cordova, Tennessee Terry Shackelford, 74, of Hardy, and Jeanette W. Johnson, 72, of West Memphis Hugo A. Mazariegos, 27, of Memphis, and Ashley M. Gordon, 25, of Cordova Kent A. Hallum II, 35, and Emily Murphy, 31, both of Memphis Omar Ibarra, 24, of Memphis, and Alice Rodriquez, 22, of Del Valle, Texas Rodrigo Oritz, 31, and Jacqueline Martinez, 33, both of Memphis Jose A. Cruz, 52, and America T. Diaz, 43, both of Cordova Sept. 17 Hunter C. Daniel, 25, and Alana M. Thompson, 29, both of Rainbow City, Alabama Moses L. MacDaniel, 30, and Jaimie N. Peters, 21, both of West Memphis Alfredo Blanco, 24, and Karen G. Flores, 24, both of Memphis Alberto M. Martinez, 40, and Rosa M. Romero, 39, both of Memphis Melvin J. Hernandez, 31, and Paty K. Alonzo, 26, both of Memphis

Divorce Petitions

Sept. 7 Phillip James Nelson vs. Ashley Nicole Nelson Sept. 13 Jonathan Hampton, Sr. vs. Christie Hampton

Marion Police Reports 09-03-18 / 09-10-18

09-03-18 – 1:00pm – 130 Hillcrest Cove – General Information 09-03-18 – 4:30pm – 609 Wintree Lane – Persons in Disagreement 09-04-18 – 11:20pm – West Service Road – Harassment 09-04-18 – 4:00pm Sherwood – Aggravated Robbery / Theft of Property 09-04-18 – 11:00am – 2980 I55 – Welfare Concern 09-04-18 – 12:30pm – 97 Willow – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property 09-04-18 – 11:12am – 423 S. Beechwood Cove – General Information 09-04-18 – 2:14pm – 1 Patriot – Theft of Property 09-04-18 – 1:00am – 109 Gavin – Breaking and Entering 09-04-18 – 3:00pm – 814 BLVD Orleans – General Information 09-04-18 – 5:45pm – 62 Ash Cove – Theft of Property 09-04-18 – 3:39pm – 1 Patriot – Theft of Property 09-05-18 – 7:42pm – 9 Surry Trace – Assault on a Family Member 09-05-18 – 8:00am – 832 Grandee Circle – General Information 09-05-18 – 2:15pm – 801 Carter – Theft of Property 09-05-18 – 12:38pm – 1 Patriot – General Information 09-06-18 – 7:03am – 107 Military Road #5 – General Information 09-06-18 – 8:30am – 206 Highway 77 – Breaking and Entering / Criminal Mischief / Theft of Property x 10 09-06-18 – 11:00am – 100 Hino – Possession of SCH 1 or 11 GT 10gm but LT 200GM 09-06-18 – 3:20pm – 330 Colonial #D – Runaway 09-06-18 – 8:39pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 09-06-18 – 7:00pm – 1101 S. Brinkley Loop #2 – Terroristic Threatening 09-06-18 – 8:00pm – 1101 S. Brinkley Loop #2 – Theft of A Firearm 09-07-18 – 5:00pm – 1120 L.H.Polk – Found Property 09-07-18 – 3:30pm – 136 Cottonwood Cove – Theft of Property / Residential Burglary / Criminal Mischief 09-07-18 – 10:37am – 1 Patriot – General Information 09-07-18 – 10:15am – 1900 Angelos Grove – Found Property 09-07-18 – 6:30am – River West – ORD 132 09-07-18 – 8:00am – 502 Apperson – Harassing Communications / Terroristic Threatening 09-07-18 – 6:30pm – 107 Carol Cove – Criminal Mischief 09-07-18 – 11:05pm – 3440 I55 – Battery 09-07-18 – 11:20pm – 127 Lori – Breaking and Entering 09-08-18 – 5:59am – 69 Patricia Lane – General Information 09-08-18 – 12:00am – 414 E. Brinkley Loop – General Information 09-08-18 – 8:30pm – 427 Birdie – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 09-08-18 – 1:30pm – 328 Jerrell Lackey Cove – Battery 09-08-18 – 8:00am – 475 E. Brick – Harassing Communications / Possess, Sell, or Distribution of Pornography 09-08-18 – 8:30pm – 756 Pleasant Woods – Domestic Battery 09-08-18 – 9:00pm – 559 Par – Theft of Vehicle 09-08-18 – 9:05pm – 412 W. Brinkley Loop #4 – Breaking and Entering 09-08-18 – 9:52pm – 509 Par #1 – Breaking and Entering 09-08-18 – 9:00pm – 559 Par #4 – Breaking and Entering 09-09-18 – 9:30am – 515 Par #7 – Endangering the Welfare of a Minor 09-09-18 – 3:00am – 517 Par #10 – Theft of Property 09-09-18 – 2:32pm – 111 Carriage – Persons in Disagreement 09-09-18 – 1:20pm – 3732 I55 Service – Shoplifting 09-09-18 – 7:05pm – 1 Patriot – Criminal Mischief 09-09-18 – 5:50pm – College – Domestic Battery / Endangering the Welfare of a Minor 09-09-18 – 11:04pm – 989 Lackey Road – Family in Need of Supervision 09-09-18 – 10:33pm – 1114 Highway 77 – General Information 09-10-18 – 10:38am – 452 Military Road – WARRANT Violation of the Arkansas Hot Check Law x 3 09-10-18 – 11:04am – 2921 Highway 77 – Violation of the Arkansas Hot Check Law

West Memphis Police Reports 09/03/18-09/10/18

9/3/18 0:33 State Highway 77/ Afco Road LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 9/3/18 3:25 3900 Petro RD A LOITERING 9/3/18 3:39 1917 E Broadway AVE BATTERY 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 9/3/18 6:54 Rich Rd.and Balfour FOUND PROPERTY 9/3/18 9:09 4TH Street / East Broadway Avenue DRIVING WITHOUT INTERLOCK DEVICE 9/3/18 11:04 798 W Service RD RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE 9/3/18 11:11 2811 E Jackson AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 9/3/18 12:48 18th/ N. McAuley DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 9/3/18 14:36 2400 Goodwin AVE 405 BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE / WITH PURPOSE OF CAUSING, CAUSES SERIOUS INJURY WITH A DEADLY WEAPON 9/3/18 16:20 500 S 19Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 9/3/18 21:10 814 Wilson RD OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / OBSTRUCTS, IMPAIRS, HINDERS, THE PER 9/3/18 22:10 100 Court ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 9/3/18 23:11 301 Balfour RD BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 9/4/18 0:42 235 Elizabeth LN AGGRAVATED RESIDENTAL

BURGLARY

9/4/18 1:48 Fallis / Thompson DISORDERLY CONDUCT 9/3/18 20:10 Hamilton Street/East Barton Avenue VIOLATION OF LOUD MUSIC ORDINANCE 9/4/18 8:12 429 WBroadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 9/4/18 9:45 300 W Service RD CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OF $1,000 OR LESS 9/4/18 11:25 2960 Autumn AVE 168 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 9/4/18 13:08 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 9/4/18 13:33 3900 Petro RD A THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 9/4/18 14:24 1621 Missouri ST FOUND PROPERTY 9/4/18 15:11 100 Court ST CONTEMPT OF COURT 9/4/18 15:47 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 9/4/18 16:17 1305 Goodwin AVE ARSON 9/4/18 16:29 850 N 7Th ST THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 9/4/18 16:42 429 W Broadway AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 9/4/18 17:32 1711 Missouri ST LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 9/5/18 0:57 2507 E Barton AVE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR MORE 9/5/18 0:59 3225 E Broadway AVE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 9/5/18 2:05 798 W Service RD 1 THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 9/5/18 3:56 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON AVEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 9/5/18 2:24 East Tyler Avenue/South 16th Street ROBBERY – AGGRAVATED 9/5/18 9:46 909 Clement RD GENERAL INFORMATION 9/5/18 13:00 398 Ingram BLVD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 9/5/18 13:21 711 Stanford DR FOUND PROPERTY 9/5/18 15:00 city GENERAL INFORMATION 9/5/18 22:42 1550 Ingram BLVD GENERAL INFORMATION 9/5/18 14:13 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 9/5/18 20:00 Walker/ Jackson CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OF $1,000 OR LESS 9/5/18 14:34 100 Court ST HARASSMENT / FOLLOWS A PERSON IN AND ABOUT A PUBLIC PLACE 9/5/18 16:52 600 N 27Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 9/5/18 18:01 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 9/5/18 18:15 501 Belvedere DR TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 2ND DEGREE/THREATENS PROPERTY DAMAGE 9/5/18 20:54 State Highway 191 / State Highway 77 POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 9/5/18 21:04 State Hwy 191/ State Hwy 77 POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 9/6/18 8:59 501 WBroadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 9/6/18 9:45 Avalon / Tyler GENERAL INFORMATION 9/6/18 9:57 429 WBroadway AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 9/6/18 11:46 229 W Danner AVE FOUND PROPERTY 9/6/18 12:44 Unknown THEFT OF PROPERTY LOST, MISLAID, DELIVERED BY MISTAKE 9/6/18 13:34 624 S 8Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 9/6/18 14:12 I-40 Westbound / Ingram Blvd POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 9/6/18 14:19 Autumn ST TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 2ND DEGREE/THREATENS PROPERTY DAMAGE 9/6/18 14:27 301 Rainy Pass RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 9/6/18 14:45 1000 N Missouri THEFT OF PROPERTY – LOST, MISLAID, DELIVERED BY MISTAKE 9/6/18 15:06 100 Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 9/6/18 15:25 224 S 8Th ST THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 9/6/18 16:13 132 Ross AVE TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 9/6/18 16:19 North 26th and Thompson Ave POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 9/6/18 17:23 North 18th Street/ Twist FLEEING 9/6/18 17:24 210 W Service RD DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 9/6/18 22:20 Birch/Walnut DISORDERLY CONDUCT 9/7/18 4:23 1917 E Broadway AVE POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CERTAIN PERSONS 9/7/18 4:37 11th / Polk POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 9/7/18 5:19 2416 E Barton AVE POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 9/7/18 5:19 1105 N Avalon ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 9/7/18 6:25 612 S 19Th ST THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 9/7/18 7:41 557 E Broadway AVE BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 9/7/18 8:20 414 S 2Nd ST THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 9/7/18 9:44 1338 S Avalon ST 5 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR MORE 9/7/18 10:01 East Broadway Avenue/2nd Street FICTITIOUS VEHICLE LICENSE 9/7/18 11:50 231 E Broadway AVE FORGERY 9/7/18 12:40 798 W Service RD CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2ND DEGREE / PURPOSELY TAMPERS 9/7/18 14:38 South 1st Street / East Polk Ave POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 9/7/18 14:48 South 8th Street / East Jackson Avenue DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 9/7/18 17:20 809 E Barton AVE BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 9/7/18 22:29 1550 Ingram BLVD A Kidnapping 9/7/18 20:50 325 S 16Th ST OPERATING AN UNSAFE VEHICLE, DEFECTIVE BRAKES, DEFECTIVE LIGHTING, DEFECTIVE WINDSHIELD, ETC.

9/8/18 2:41 805 E Barton AVE LOITERING 9/7/18 23:05 North Service Road/Ingram Boulevard OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / OBSTRUCTS, IMPAIRS, HINDERS, THE PER 9/8/18 9:13 1917 E Broadway AVE POSSESSION OF DEFACED FIREARM 9/8/18 9:15 303 N Rhodes ST 1 THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 9/8/18 10:32 2402 Goodwin AVE 307C BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 9/8/18 13:27 2950 E Jackson FAILURE TO APPEAR 9/8/18 13:30 North Missouri Street / Glenn Bailey Drive THEFT BY RECEIVING (FIREARM) 9/8/18 14:41 Glenn Bailey Drive / North Missouri Street THEFT BY RECEIVING (FIREARM) 9/8/18 19:54 800 Wilson RD BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 9/9/18 0:03 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON AVEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 9/9/18 0:34 1106 Mcauley CV Homicide – CAPITAL MURDER 9/9/18 3:25 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON AVEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 9/9/18 5:04 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 9/9/18 13:52 East Polk Avenue / South 19th Street DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST OFFENSE 9/9/18 15:33 207 N Center DR FOUND PROPERTY 9/9/18 15:37 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 9/9/18 16:07 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 9/9/18 16:31 1550 Ingram BLVD A THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 9/9/18 18:40 100 Court ST CONTEMPT OF COURT 9/9/18 21:04 East Barton Avenue/Stuart Avenue FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN 9/9/18 22:25 East Broadway Avenue/North 8th Street POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 9/10/18 1:06 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON AVEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 9/10/18 1:20 1605 Scottwood ST POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ