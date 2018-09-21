Mountain Home sweeps Lady Patriots

Marion Volleyball fads to Bombers in straight sets

By Tyler Bennett

Marion School District The Lady Patriots (8-9 overall, 2-5 conference) had a tall task Tuesday night against the Mountain Home Lady Bombers (9-4, 4-3). Marion’s rough night on the hardwood became a three set victory for the Lady Bombers (25-14, 259, 25-17).

“I was disappointed overall with our team effort tonight. We played so well in our tournament last weekend, but just looked flat tonight,” said Marion coach Lisa Beasley. “We didn’t execute any of our game plan from practice yesterday. We didn’t play clean and (Mountain Home) took advantage of that.”

For the Lady Pats, Coach Beasley’s player of the game was Kersten Jackson. “She played well the whole game. She played really hard,” said Beasley. “I actually pulled her aside after the game to tell her how well she played. I was proud of that.”

Jackson led the Patriots with three of the four aces on Tuesday. The other ace belonged to freshman Daedrianna Cail. Cail also finished with four kills, two blocks and a tip. Freshman Anna Caroline Fesmire tied Cail for most kills with four, and junior Meagan Adams recorded a kill as well.

The first set started off even with both teams trading small runs until the set was tied at nine. The Lady Bombers then set the tone by rattling off six unanswered points to take a 159 lead, forcing Coach Beasley to bum a timeout. The Lady Pats would respond occasionally for the remainder of the set, but Mountain Home’s offense proved potent, ending the set at 25-14.

The second set started the same as the first, but was all Lady Bombers down the stretch. Marion had a 6-4 lead when the Lady Bombers went on a 21-3 run to finish the set at 25-9.

Marion seemed to work better as a team in the third set, scoring their highest set total of the night, but the Lady Bombers had more sustained runs in the final frame. The 25-17 Mountain Home set win saw a combined 13 kills between the two teams.

“I just wasn’t happy with our execution of our game plan tonight,” said Beasley. “Just about everyone in the conference will tell you to not serve it to (Mountain Home’s) libero, and the majority of our serves did exactly that.”

The Lady Patriots will travel to the Hangar in Mountain Home for a chance at revenge on October 11. Marion played at Mountain Home in last year’s district tournament, escaping with a 3-2 set victory.

“I thought we had have a better perfomiance than we did tonight, but we still get another shot at them,” said Beasley. “We need to take advantage of the home matches from now on.”

Top: Daedrianna Cail winds up for a kill against Mountain Home. Cail finished the game tied with Anna Caroline Fesmire for the team lead in kills with four. Bottom: Kersten Jackson serves to the Mountain Home defense. Jackson served three of the team's four aces.

Photos by Tyler Bennett