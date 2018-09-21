Northeast Arkansas Fishing Report

From the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission Lake Poinsett

Ome Coleman at Lake Poinsett State Park said, “It seems that more rain is coming due to Hurricane Florence. We’ll see. Minnows and goldfish were our best sellers last week, but so far we are having more calls for crickets. Lake Poinsett State Park will continue selling bait and other supplies even though the repairs on the lake bed and dam are not complete and the lake will not be filled until 2020.” While Lake Poinsett is closed to anglers, there are other lakes in the immediate area to check out, including Lake Hogue and Lake Charles. Also, the AGFC’s Family and Community Fishing Program is now stocking the pond at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.

Crown Lake

Boxhound Marina (870670-4496) said the water is clear except for where the water is running. The surface temperature was 85 degrees. The level is up 1 foot from last week, but that still leaves it overall down 1 foot from normal.

Bream are biting redworms, but the reports are poor. Bass are fair on crankbaits or topwater plugs. Catfishing is fair.

Fish with chicken liver, shad or nightcrawlers, and fish the shallow areas where water is running in for best results. No reports on crappie.

Spring River

Mark Crawford with Spring River Flies and Guides (870-955-8300) said water levels are running at 260 cfs, 350 average, and water clarity has been mostly clear. The river is getting very low, making for easier wading. Olive and brown Woollies have been hot in sizes 6-8. Still a lot of little trout in the river that will not leave anything below a size 8 alone. A bigger fly will greatly increase chances of a bigger trout. Hot pink Trout Magnets are always hot, and you might try a trout crank in a rainbow pattern for some bigger fish.

John Berry of Berry Brothers Guide Service in Cotter (870-435-2169) said the Spring River is navigable. This is a great place to wade fish, when they are running water on the White and Norfork rivers. Canoe season is almost over and there are still several boats on the river. Be sure to wear cleated boots and carry a wading staff. There is a lot of bedrock that can get very slick. The hot flies have been size 10 olive Woolly Buggers with a bit of flash, size 10 cerise and hot pink San Juan worms and size 10 Y2Ks.

White River

Triangle Sports (870-7937122) said the water level rose a little but remains very low, less than 5 feet below normal. No temperature was recorded. Bass remain fair as they have been for a couple of weeks. Use a crankbait or jigs for best results. Crappie are fair on prepared bait. Walleye are fair and are hitting live bait and jigs. No reports on bream. No reports on catfish.

Fall in View

Some definite signs that autumn is near (tomorrow actually). The high cotton and the fall foliage are popping up all over Crittenden County. Send in your fall colors pictures and see them in the Times.

Photos by John Criner