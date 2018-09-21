Sports Briefs

• West Memphis Blue Devils on the Radio — Catch Blue Devils Football Friday nights, beginning at 7 p.m., on Oldies 102.3 FM, online at KTRQ.com, or via the Oldies 102.3 App on your smart phone.

• Marion Patriots on the Radio — Catch all the Marion Patriots Football action every Friday night this season, beginning at 7 p.m., on KWYN Country 92.5 FM. On the radio or on your phone.

• 2nd Annual Henry Bell Open — Marion Golf & Athletic Club will host the 2nd annual Henry Bell Open 4player scramble, Saturday, Sept. 22. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. $80 entry fee, or $320 for a team of four. Fees are 100% tax-deductable and include cart and course fees.

1st place cash prize, hole-inone prizes, longest-drive and closest-to-the-pin contests.

Hole sponsorships are available. For additional information, contact Lance Bell at (870) 514-6364 or thelancebell@ gmail.com.

• College Softball Showcase — Arkansas State University vs. Southwest Tennessee in Women’s Softball, doubleheader at the Marion Sports Complex, beginning at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 25. Free admission to any girls wo wear their travel ball or school jersey.

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic — at the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip-hop. For more information or to register, inquire via e-mail at info@mystudiogray.com, or call (901) 303-6221.