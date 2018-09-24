Blue Devils win Hometown Showdown over Patriots 22-20

Coach Billy Elmore: ‘ It was our night to make the big plays.’

WM School District West Memphis senior Curtis Hill saw Marion's Josh Green enter the game and knew the play call right away.

After Marion's Anthony Switzer took a pitch from quarterback Daedrick Cail and threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Kenta Jones with 3:39 to play, all it took for the Patriots to tie the game was a twopoint conversion.

Hill would have none of it.

The 5-foot 7, 225-pound Blue Devil senior knocked away a pass intended for Green and the Blue Devils ran out the clock to escape with a 22-20 victory at Marion on Friday night.

'We practiced for the Hback dump all week in practice and we saw (the receiver) come into the game,' Hill explained. 'I saw him coming out of the backfield and Mark (Robinson) got a finger on the pass, I think. That helped.'

The win was West Memphis' 15th in a row without a loss against its Crittenden County rival, but it was the closest game ever in the series history.

A light rain fell for about a half-hour before the game, but precipitation held off once the game began. Despite the rain, both stands were filled to capacity to watch two undefeated teams lock horns.

The two teams didn't disappoint, in terms of entertainment value.

Marion (3-1 overall, 0-1 in the 6A-East Conference) led West Memphis (4-0, 10) twice in the first half before a blocked punt by Blue Devil senior Devin Olloway swung the momentum back West Memphis' way.

Down 14-7 with just 2:07 left before halftime and the Patriots threatening to take their first-ever lead over West Memphis into the locker room, Olloway came flying through the left side of the Marion line and blocked Dylan Pieri's punt.

Olloway's deflection was so solid that it caromed 25 yards into the Patriot end zone, where Pieri covered it for a safety.

Just four plays after the free kick, Olloway struck again, snatching a 22-yard touchdown pass from West Memphis quarterback Owens McConnell to give the Blue Devils a 15-14 halftime lead.

'Obviously the blocked punt was the difference in the game,' Blue Devil head coach Billy Elmore admitted. 'It was our night to make the big plays.'

The two plays sucked some life out of the Marion charge until late in the fourth quarter.

'We really honestly felt like we were going to (block) a punt,' Elmore added. 'They do all these fancy punt formations and a lot of shifting. We felt like they were leaving a gap unblocked. We just happened to hit it at the right time because it was a momentun-swinger for us.' Olloway's TD was a thirdand- eight call that swung the senior receiver to the Marion sideline, where he caught a quick out from McConnell. Olloway juked one Patriot defender and then West Memphis' fastest player outraced everyone else into the end zone.

Marion struck first, only five plays into the game when Cail, a sophomore, fired a 32-yard touchdown pass to Chase not even two minutes into the game.

The Blue Devils were more methodical with their approach, but they answered on their first possession of the night with the aid of two pass interference calls on Marion.

McConnell, who completed 7 of 17 passes for 89 yards, bulled his way into the end zone from a yard out with 4:20 left in the first quarter and a 7-7 tie.

Cail, who connected on his first 7 passes of the night for a whopping 121 yards, was only 5 for 16 for only 26 yards and two interceptions the rest of the way. But Cail's fifth pass of the night went to Malik Talbert for a 6-yard touchdown pass and a 14-7 Marion lead.

'I credit our secondary and really the rest of our defense for making the adjustments on the passing game after the first quarter or so,' Elmore stated.

It looked as though the Blue Devils were primed to put some distance between themselves and the Patriots when Latavian Thomas' 1-yard touchdown with 3:30 to play in the third quarter gave the visitors a 22-14 lead.

The Patriots were only one play from the sending the game into overtime, which would have been a first in this series of contests.

But the hosts called timeout, which Elmore said, helped the West Memphis defense.

'The timeout gave us a chance to set our defense,' he added. 'We gave it to (defensive coordinator) Coach (Butch) Gray, who is a master with the chalk board. It gave him time to set the defense, and we talked about the H-back slipping out, and sure enough that's exactly what happened.'

By Billy Woods