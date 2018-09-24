Coach Keith Houston: ‘ We don’t have anything to hang our heads about tonight.’

Marion School District A safety proved to be the difference in the 2018 installment of the Hometown Showdown.

The Marion Patriots (3-1 overall, 0-1 conference) out-performed the West Memphis Blue Devils (4-0, 1-0) in many areas, but a few too many errors gave West Memphis the win.

The 22-20 final is the closest score in the history of the rivalry.

“We don’t have anything to hang our heads about tonight,” said Marion coach Keith Houston. “Our kids fought all night, they prepared all week, they did everything we asked of them. They made more plays than we did in the end, but at the end of the day, this loss does not define our team.”

All three Patriot touchdowns came through the air on Friday. Quarterback Daedrick Cail completed 10 of his 18 passing attempts for 152 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Marion had a total of 163 passing yards in the game.

Running back Kentreal Jones was the leading rusher for the Pats with 57 yards on 16 attempts.

Behind Jones was Anthony Price with eight attempts for 20 yards. Cail also had three rushing attempts for 26 yards. Marion finished with 99 total rushing yards to combine for 262 total yards of offense.

West Memphis quarterback Owens McConnell was 9-19 through the air Friday for 121 yards and a touchdown. McConnell also had four rushing yards on five attempts, including a one-yard touchdown.

Latavian Thomas was the lead back for the Devils, rushing for 93 yards on 29 carries and finding the endzone once. The Devils finished with 119 rushing yards for a total offense of 240 yards. The only Blue Devil turnover was a lost fumble by Thomas.

The Patriots started the game with the ball at the West Memphis 35 yard line against a starting Devil defense that had not allowed a single point in three games. Jones rushed for 30 yards on the first play of the game to put the Pats inside West Memphis territory.

Marion found the endzone four plays later on a 32-yard pass from Cail to Joyrion Chase.

West Memphis stalled for three plays on their opening drive until the Patriot defense jumped offsides on fourth and four, giving the Devils a fresh set of downs. McConnell finished the 13 play, 74 yard drive with a quarterback sneak on third and goal from a yard out. The touchdown tied the game at 7 midway through the first quarter.

Marion chewed up the clock on their next drive, ending the first quarter with the ball. The first play of the second quarter was a 6-yard Patriot touchdown from Cail to Malik Talbert. The 12 play, 82-yard drive featured a 3-3 performance from Cail, including a 36yard pass to Chase.

The next Devil possession stalled after six plays forcing a punt to the Marion 26 yard line. Marion’s following drive advanced to the West Memphis 35 yard line before an interception gave the Devils the ball back at their own 45 yard line. The Devils and Pats then traded three and outs, followed by another West Memphis punt, giving Marion the ball at their 31 yard line.

West Memphis forced another three and out and a Marion penalty placed the ball at the 32 yard line.

Marion’s punt was blocked on fourth down and flew backwards into the endzone. Punter Jase Boney fell on the ball in the endzone for a safety, trimming Marion’s lead to 14-9.

The free kick after the safety gave West Memphis the ball back just 45 yards away from the endzone, which they found four plays later on a 22 yard run from Devin Olloway. The two point conversion attempt that followed was no good, but the Blue Devils still went into halftime with a 15-14 lead.

The second half started with a pair of punts from both teams until the Devils found the endzone one more time on their next drive. A 10-play, 66-yard drive, capped by a oneyard run from Thomas, gave West Memphis a 2214 lead.

Marion was forced into a punt on the next drive giving West Memphis the ball just before the end of the third quarter. However, the final play of the third gave Marion the ball back after Jakylen Young recovered a fumble from Thomas. The two teams then traded three and outs until the Pats got the ball again at their own 49 yard line.

Marion was stopped after three plays and forced to punt, but the ball was misplayed by the returner, Olloway, and the Pats had the ball back at the West Memphis 23 yard line. The Pats fought their way inside the red zone and found themselves with a 3rd and goal situation 11 yards from the endzone.

Last week against Blytheville, Marion’s game-winning touchdown came on a 48-yard jet sweep from Anthony Switzer. The Pats had shown the Devils that same look several times earlier in the game, but West Memphis was ready each time they tried to run it.

Marion started the play the same way, with Switzer in motion to the far side of the field and receiving the ball on a sweep. However, this time Kenta Jones was lined up as the lone receiver on the far side. Jones slipped past the Devil defense and Switzer threw a pass to Jones who was all by himself in the endzone for a Marion touchdown.

The Pats were not successful on the two point conversion that followed, maintaining a 22-20 Devil lead. Marion then attempted an onside kick, but an offsides call on the kick against the Pats forced them to kick the ball deep on the next attempt. West Memphis then ran eight plays to run the clock out and escape from Patriot stadium with a win.

“We made some plays, but our season is not just going to be about one game,” said Houston.

“(West Memphis) has a good team. Our boys just gotta continue to do what we do, play Patriot football. We’re going to be fine.”

Up next for the Patriots is another home game against the Bears of Sylvan Hills (1-3, 0-1). The two teams have only met twice and split the meetings in 2006 and 2007. Kickoff on Friday, September 28 is scheduled for 7:00 pm.

By Tyler Bennett