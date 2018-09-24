MHS Volleyball: Greene County Tech slips past Lady Patriots

Marion falls to Eagles in four sets at home

Marion School District The Lady Patriots (8-10 overall, 2-6 conference) stayed with Greene County Tech (6-5, 4-4) for the majority of the night on Thursday, but too many Marion errors let the Lady Eagles escape Patriot Volleyball Gymnasium with a win. Marion played with a much higher level of effort than the past few games, something that did not go unnoticed by head coach Lisa Beasley.

“I always tell my girls I can take a loss easier if we play hard and hustle on the court and I feel like they did just that,” said Beasley. “This is a tough loss. Our girls played hard.”

Daedrianna Cail was all over the stat sheet for the Patriots, finishing the night with 12 kills in four sets.

Cail also led the team in blocks with five. Directly behind Cail in the block count was sophomore Myah Bradley with four.

“(Bradley) played very well tonight. She’s got a lot of potential,” said Beasley. “She just needs some more confidence in her game and the only way to get that is with more minutes on the court.”

Anna Caroline Fesmire contributed to the Lady Patriot cause with seven kills of her own and an ace. Meagan Adams and Kersten Jackson each finished with three kills, and Camille Moncrief had two. What sets Moncrief’s night apart was the combined five aces she served against the Lady Eagles.

“Camille’s a great player, but like Myah, we need her to believe in herself more,” said Beasley. “She helped get us out of a jam in the fourth set with her serving ability. I feel like she played a really good game.”

The Lady Patriots and Lady Eagles traded small runs for the first set on Thursday until the Lady Pats finished the set on a 3-0 run to win it 25-22.

Kills made up 13 of Marion’s points in the first set.

Greene County Tech came out swinging in the second frame, ending on a 13-4 run to win the set 25-13.

The Lady Eagles had a big performance from junior Hannah Halverson in the second, scoring four kills in the frame.

Marion had a 14-11 lead midway through the third when Tech called their first timeout. Until then, the longest run of the set was only a three point run by the Lady Pats. Marion started to separate from the Lady Eagles until the second Tech timeout with Marion leading 20-16.

Tech regrouped after the timeout and finished the set on a 9-2 run to win 2522.

The fourth set was a battle of sustained runs and momentum changes that the Lady Pats were able to keep up with. The biggest moment of the set was the Lady Pats’ six point run when down 10-7. Moncrief served two aces and helped set the Lady Pats up with a 13-10 lead after the run.

However, the Lady Eagles had the edge down the stretch in route to a 25-21 set win, ending the night with a Greene County Tech 3-1 set win.

The Lady Pats next game will be on the road against the Nettleton Lady Raiders (11-3, 6-2) on Tuesday, September 25. The games are scheduled to start at 5:00 pm.

By Tyler Bennett