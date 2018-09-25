HOROSCOPE

For Wednesday, September 26, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) A conversation with a friend or partner will be lively and energetic today. Someone has something to say! (Including you.) Make a point to talk to others today.

This is a positive, productive day. The Moon is in your sign, which means the universe owes you a favor. You have lots of energy to work as well as delegate duties to others.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Trust your creative impulses today. This is also a wonderful day for sports activities, social gatherings, romantic dates and playful activities with children. This is a play day!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) You can make domestic improvements at home today because you have the drive and energy to get things done. Shove furniture around. Tidy your yard.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You will put a lot of yourself into what you do and do whatever you say today, which makes this a great day for those of you who sell, market, teach, write or act. You're in the zone!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You're ready to work hard to make money today. However, you're ready to work just as hard to spend it as well! Ka-ching!

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Fiery Mars is lined up with your sign today, and this is an amazing boost of energy. You are focused and a

(Aung» 23to §®pt 22)

ILMIRA (§®pto 23 to (DM, 22)

bit aggressive! Go get 'em, tiger!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Something going on behind the scenes is powerful today. Secrets might be revealed. (You love secrets, and you can keep them.)

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) There is so much energy in the air today, this is a great day for sports or any kind of interaction with clubs and organizations. You're leader of the pack!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) This is a powerful day to talk to bosses, parents and VIPs, because you're confident, focused and strong. Don't hesitate to speak up and give your opinions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Make plans to travel today. Better yet, travel somewhere! Indulge your urge for adventure and the thrill of seeing new places and learning new things. After all, life is short.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) You are quick to defend yourself in discussions about shared property and inheritances. Because you feel confident, you feel you deserve your fair share, which, of course, you do.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are sensitive, kind and generous. You are also alert, energetic and lively! This year it's time to take a rest. It's a more slower-paced, wait-and-see year. Learn how to cooperate with others. Look for ways to practice kindness and be helpful to others. Be relaxed and easygoing. Focus on business and personal relationships.

YOU IBOEN TOBAYs

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)