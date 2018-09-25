Weekend Football Roundup

Earle 68, Lee County (Marianna) 6 — The Bulldogs (3-1) blew out the Trojans on the road.

Lee County (2-2) was shut out for three quarters before the Bulldogs second string allowed a late score.

Earle dominated on both sides of the ball on a rainsoaked field in Marianna.

The Bulldogs return to action at home this Friday Night against Clarendon.

Kick-off is 7 p.m.

Auburn 34, Arkansas 3

— A series of mistakes and penalties — including for 12 men on the field, illegal substitution and illegal formation — helped keep the Razorbacks scoreless in the first half. The mistakes became more difficult to overcome when added to the breakdowns on special teams. Overall, Arkansas (1-3) drew eight penalties for 57 yards.

While the Tigers executed when it mattered, the big surprise was poor pass protection for Stidham, who was sacked four times. When Stidham couldn't establish a passing game, the offense became too one-dimensional. The Tigers were averaging 235 yards rushing through their first three games before the sharp decline against the Razorbacks.

Memphis 52, South Alabama 35 — Darrell Henderson ran for 188 yards and two touchdowns, including a 54yarder in the fourth quarter, to help Memphis (3-1) pull away from South Alabama (1-3) in a 52-35 victory on Saturday night.

Quarterback Brady White threw for 269 yards and five touchdowns, Darrell Henderson had a careerhigh 233 yards rushing and two scores.

The Tigers will take on Tulane (1-3) on the road this Saturday at 7 p.m. The game will air on ESPN2.

Arkansas State 27, UNLV 20 — Demari Medley picked off a Luke Skipper pass and returned it 53 yards for a touchdown as Arkansas State held off UNLV to earn a 27-20 victory on Saturday night.

After two weeks on the road, the Red Wolves were back home. Justice Hansen completed 20 of 33 passes for 191 yards and ran for another 80 yards, including an 18yard run for a touchdown.

Blake Grupe kicked field goals of 35- and 19-yards and Marcel Murray scored from three-yards out to help Arkansas State (3-1) take a 13-7 lead at inter- mission.

The Rebels (2-2) got on the board with a three-yard run to take a 7-0 lead, but they did not score again until Nathan Walker booted a 22-yard field goal in the third quarter to make it 19-10.

Skipper fired 10 yards to Cole Neph and Walker kicked a 38-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 27-20, but Arkansas State stopped Keylon Stokes in the end zone for a safety to put the game out of reach.