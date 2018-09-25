WMCS rolls in waterlogged Homecoming

Black Knights celebrate with 45-22 win over Lee Academy

By John Rech

news@ theeveningtimes.com

The West Memphis Christian School Black Knights rolled up conference rivals in the Lee Academy Cougars, Friday night. Coach Marcus Davidson labeled the matchup as a friendly rivalry but outscored their opponents two-to-one, winning 45-22 to celebrate its 2018 homecoming.

“It's started as an intense rough rivalry but it's a fun rivalry now because we have some parents that have kin from there,” said Davidson. “Their headmaster and coach and I are friends too.”

That didn't keep the coach from calling for some trickeration to open the game. The Black Knights barely missed on an attempted first play punch in the mouth with a double reverse flea flicker that just barely missed. Missed opportunities and penalties marred the first half forced the triple option-happy WMCS into obvious passing situations.

Quarterback Parker Benson, hit on a pair of long passes that marked key plays in the two first half touchdown drives. The Black Knights went into the locker room up 14-6.

Coach Davidson challenged the team to eliminate penalties, execute, and committed the second half play of his defending state champs to its potent veer which vastly outscored opponents in the 2017 campaign.

“Mathew Land had a good night running the veer,” said Davidson. “He takes a lot of tough yards up the middle and I thought he did a much better job lowering his shoulder and bouncing off of would be tackier s.

“The key to the running game was senior Malik Barrow from the slot and wide receiver who did a great job of turning the ball upfield and running the best he has all year. He exploded in the second half.' The read and reaction of Benson from the helm ignited the 31 – point second half. “Parker is what makes it click,” said Davidson. “He runs the veer to perfection.

He has three years of experience. Last year he was pretty good, this year he is a master magician of the offense. There were times where they thought the fullback had it and he pulled it and was 10 or 20 yards down the field with it. They'd close to tackle him and he'd pitch it back to the slot for another 1020. Plus, both Mathew and Malik ran the best they had all year.”

The veer worked like Novocain, the Cougar defenders numbed by the Black Knight halftime adjustments made for a final siege. The team recommitted to the veer attack for the second half.

“The key to the veer is you have to marry it, you can't just date it,” said Davidson. “You have to put a ring on it and marry it. Last year we did and it put us in the state championship. The kids have bought into it. They trust it. They love it. It opens up the counters and the traps because you play veer, veer, veer to one side and then you come back with a counter or a buck sweep and Malik just had so much success on it. It opens up the play action passes too. It's hard for defenders to contain because there are so many plays making for a big yardage burst.”

The defense had success dominating the line of scrimmage. Davidson praised key performances for the D.

“Defensively number 6, Devion Augustus; and 44, Hunter Hicks stepped up on the defensive line and helped against the run game. They closed some gaps. Number 21, Mason Shidler showed out as always. He is a defensive phenom every week.”

The victory boosted the Black and Gold to a 32season record. The private WMCS was headed to a road game at the Coldwater, Mississippi public school for its next match-up under the Friday night lights.

Under pressure from the Lee Academy rush, Black Knights Quarterback Parker Benson looked to dump to Matthew Land for a quick release. West Memphis Christian doubled up their rival in a homecoming win 45-22.

Photo by John Rech

It was a bit of a soggy evening, but Homecoming Queen Emma Burnett (above left) and Football Maid Malia Nichols (above right) flash winning smiles at mid-field at halftime. The whole homecoming court posed for a photo (below) before the kickoff. Mary Margaret Lloyd palmed the football and received recognition as WMCS Alumnus of the year (below center). Fans braved the rain to tailgate and talk before kick off. The precipitation quit just before kickoff. The whole crowd enjoyed the 2018 Black Knight's homecoming romp over Rival Lee Academy Cougars.

Photos by John Rech