• West Memphis Blue Devils on the Radio —

Catch Blue Devils Football Friday nights, beginning at 7 p.m., on Oldies 102.3 FM, online at KTRQ.com, or via the Oldies 102.3 App on your smart phone.

***

• Marion Patriots on the

Radio —

Catch all the Marion Patriots Football action every Friday night this season, beginning at 7 p.m., on KWYN Country 92.5 FM. On the radio or on your phone.

***

• Vet-Oberfest Cornhole

Tournament —

40& 8 Veterans Club presents the inaugural Vet-Oberfest Cornhole Tournament and Celebration, Saturday, Oct. 27, at 152 Legion Rd., in West Memphis, benefitting their youth sports program. Registration starts at 10 a.m., “bags fly” at 11 a.m. Two divisions: Competitive Division is $40 a team (bring your partner); Tailgater Division is $20 a team. Double elimination, prizes for 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place teams. Food, drinks, door prizes, a 50/50 raffle and a 21-and-over bar. Bring the family! Activities for the kids! For more info, call Jerry at (901) 2296257.

***

• Delta Gymnastics classes — Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at (870) 7355900. John Beaumont jbeau.younglife@gmail.co m, Sara Fenter sfenter@fenterpt.com, or Jerry Fenter – jfenter@fenerpt. com.

***

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic — at the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip-hop. For more information or to register, inquire via e-mail at info@mystudiogray.com, or call (901) 303-6221.