Jonesboro, Paragould, Marion boys qualify for State

By Billy Woods

WM School District The Jonesboro boys and the Mountain Home girls were the team winners Wednesday in the 5A-East Conference golf tournament at Meadowbrook Country Club.

With the four lowest scores from the five players, the Jonesboro boys tallied 310 in the 18-hole match while Paragould finished second at 314. The top three teams in each division qualified for the state tournament, thus the third-place Marion boys at 337 will go to state competition.

Other finishers in the boys division included fourthplace Nettleton at 339, Mountain Home at 348, Greene County Tech at 381, Searcy at 390 and West Memphis at 409.

The Blue Devils got a team-best 86 from senior Carlson Bennage while sophomore Tyler Dory carded a 99, Trevor Pulliam had a 109, Charlie Boozer had a 115 and Hayden Roeder scored 130.

Marion's charge was led by Gavin Truitt's 81 while Grayson Rash scored 84, Jacob Kohl had an 85 and Zach Harper and Colton Ashley each had 87.

In the girls division, Mountain Home totaled 269, taking the three best scores out of four. Tech was second with 314, Jonesboro was third at 324, Marion was fourth at 335, Searcy was fifth at 337 and Paragould was sixth at 364. West Memphis had one entry in the girls division, Kolby Garey, who shot 139.

Marion's girls were led by Sydney Massengale's 95 while Kelly Pederson had a 114, Emma Fraley had a 126 and Shelby Thompson had 155.