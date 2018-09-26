MLB playoff picture coming into focus

Teams making final runs for postseason

October is on the horizon, and with that comes postseason baseball.

As the 2018 Major League Baseball season enters its final weekend the playoff picture is beginning to become clearer — at least for some teams.

For the Boston Red Sox, it seemed like the team was looking ahead to October baseball in April. The Sox were easily the best team in the American League, record-wise, having already won more than 105 games and locked up home-field advantage throughout the postseason. Boston has a 10 game lead in the American League East, and although the New York Yankees have an impressive 9660 record going into play today, they’ll have to pin their postseason dreams on winning a Wild-Card showdown with whichever team can’t seal the deal in the ALWest.

In that division, which is the only one still being contested in the American League. Houston is clinging to a 4-game lead over Oakland. Both teams are guaranteed a postseason spot, and it would take quite a collapse for the Astros to give up their division lead. Likely, it will be the A’s and the Yankees in the one-game Wild Card, with Houston facing the winner of the AL Central.

And that would be the Cleveland Indians. The Tribe holds a commanding 15-game lead in the Central. The Indians are, in fact, the only team in the division with a winning record.

While the dance cards are virtually set in the AL, over in the Senior Circuit, there are still some issues to be settled.

Only the surprising Atlanta Braves have already punched their tickets for October. The Braves clinched over this past weekend with a sweep of their nearest division rivals, the Phillies. The only question for Atlanta will be who they play in the NL Division Series.

The National League Central may very well take up three of the five postseason berths. The Cubs appeared to have a lock on the division a couple of weeks ago, but the Milwaukee Brewers and a late-charging St. Louis Cardinals team have cast doubts about how things will shake out the final few days of the season. The Cubs are only a game ahead of the Brew Crew and the Cards are four back of Chicago. It’s possible the two teams that come up short will face each other in the Wild Card.

Possible but not guaranteed, thanks to a two-team dog fight in the NL West. Arizona’s late-season collapse has led to a race between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers have a twogame lead but The Rockies are still in the hunt for either the division title or one of the two Wild Card spots.

Again, only the Braves have clinched a spot, and even then, Atlanta doesn’t know who they will play or even whether they will be opening the postseason on the road or at home at SunTrust Park.

No matter how it plays out, the fact is there are six NL teams contending for five playoff spots and there will be lots of meaningful games to be played this weekend, which was the goal when the second Wild Card team was added to the mix in 2012.

The Wild Card Game is a one-game play-in game (one NL Wild Card Game and one AL Wild Card Game) in which the two non-division-winning teams with the best records in each league play for the fourth spot in the Division Series playoffs.

In 2014, the San Francisco Giants became the first, and so far only, Wild Card Game winner to go on to win the World Series.

By Ralph Hardin