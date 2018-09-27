Bringin’ in the Bream

State News

Flu Season Hitting Arkansas Sooner Than Expected

FAYETTEVILLE — Experts say flu season does not usually hit until October or November, but this year is different.

Dr. Gary Berner who works at the Community Clinic off of Martin Luther King Blvd., in Fayetteville says they received their first report of the flu this morning.

'Because of the severity of last year, I think that (is) much more (of a) reason to kind of look out for symptoms, to be knowledgeable of symptoms to get the flu vaccine because it's really about time to start getting it,' Berner said.

One preschool in Rogers has also seen a few confirmed cases in the last week.

Pharmacist Trenton Dunn noted the appropriate age to start vaccinating your children.

'Starting at six months old they really encourage you to get your flu shot. Really all the way up to yearly. So six month and on.'

Dr. Berner says the symptoms can be anything from a high fever, fatigue or a headache.

Free or low-cost flu clinics are starting to be announced. The Arkansas Department of Health reported 28 flu-related deaths in the state in 2017.

***

Work Requirement Bars 4,000 from Medicaid Coverage

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday that 4,353 Arkansans have lost health care coverage for the remainder of 2018 due to three months of noncompliance with the state’s firstof- its-kind Medicaid work requirement. Those beneficiaries are now locked out of the Arkansas Works program for the rest of the calendar year, though they can re-apply in January.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration approved Arkansas’s request to impose a work requirement on certain beneficiaries of the Medicaid expansion, composed of low-income, nonelderly adults. Under Hutchinson’s direction, the Arkansas Department of Human Services began the new policy in June. The DHS is rolling out the mandate in phases, but eventually, about 167,000 people ages 19 to 49 will be required to report 80 hours of “work activities” each month or else show an exemption. (A majority should qualify for an exemption.) Research shows most Medicaid expansion beneficiaries are already working, but to stay in compliance with the requirement, they must also report their hours each month through an online portal created by the DHS.