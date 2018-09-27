Hogs on the Square this Saturday

Call the Hogs on the big screen at community tailgate party

By Ralph Hardin

ralphhardin@gmail.com While the Razorbacks will be down in Texas for the Southwest Classic, Hogs fans will be able to be a part of a special local gathering of Razorback rooters, with a public watch party at the county courthouse.

The Marion Chamber of Commerce will present its second annual “Hogs on the Square” tailgate and watch party will play out in front of a huge projection screen and the public is invited.

Organizers expect more than 300 fans to cook out, tailgate and cheer call for the Hogs to get back on the winning track as they take on Texas A& M inside “the House that Jerry Jones Built,” Cowboy’s Stadium.

Kick off is set for 11 a.m.

And while the Hogs are early 21-point underdogs and have amassed a lowly 1-3 record this season, it’s really about more than the game. It’s about getting folks from the community together.

Hogs on the Square debuted last year, with Arkansas taking a shellacking from top-ranked Alabama, but the turnout was strong and city officials were eager to try it again this year.

“As far as I’m concerned, it was a great success,” Marion Chamber of Commerce Director of Economic Development Tracy Brick said after last year’s gathering.

“Everyone had a great time.

We had some pretty elaborate tents with game time tailgaters enjoying the usual game time fare.

Others just brought a chair or a blanket. We had kids and older people. It was everything we hoped for.”

Brick said fans had a fun time and it was nice to see locals come out to enjoy the courthouse square — a formula she and city officials hope to replicate this year.

The only question that remains is whether or not Mother Nature will cooperate. After a wet weekend last Saturday and Sunday, the forecast is currently calling for mostly sunny skies with a high hovering near 80 degrees for Saturday and light winds. If that holds up, Hogs on the Square should be a WPS success.

Now if only the Razorbacks could get a win…

The Crittenden County Courthouse Square will be painted a shade of Razorback Red this weekend for the second annual “Hogs on the Square” tailgate and watch party. Game time is set for 11 a.m.

File photo