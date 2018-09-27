M(Q)E(Q)§C(Q)IPE HOROSCOPE

For Friday, September 28, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is a strong, energetic day for you, which is why you want to make improvements to your home. Use your money and possessions to improve your life.

You feel full of energy today! How timely, because you want to make physical improvements to your environment, including your home.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You will choose to work alone or behind the scenes. Nevertheless, you will go for the jugular when you need to find answers or solutions to old problems.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) A conversation with a female acquaintance will be lively and energetic today! You might work together in a group. Possibly, you might compete

against this person.

LEO (JMy 23 4© Aong» 22) LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Your energy is so strong today that people notice you, especially bosses, parents, VIPs and the police. You stand out because you have strong opinions about something.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Grab every opportunity to travel today, because you will love it. Some days you want to get outta Dodge, but you can't do anything. Today you have the energy to make it happen!

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You won't regret making time today to look at shared property issues or anything about how you share something with someone. Look for solutions

and better ways of doing things.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Someone might make an appeal to you today. This person wants your approval for something. He or she will speak with strong energy, which means you have to at least listen.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You feel sympathetic toward a co-worker today and want to help him or her. This is excellent, because kindness is the most important thing. What the world needs is more kindness.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) A playful, flirtatious day! Grab every chance to party and enjoy socializing. Sports events, fun activities with children and romantic get-togethers are tops on your menu!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) A lively discussion with a female relative might take place today. People will be quick to defend their own best interests. (And why not?)

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) In discussions with others today, you want to talk about something real. You want to get down to the nitty-gritty of things. (You don't want to skip over things in a superficial way.)

YOU BORN TODAY: You're amiable. You are also efficient, patient, persevering and have your finger on the pulse of the public. This year you will simplify your life and build solid foundations. Hard work and effort will pay off. Focus your energy in one direction. Physical exercise is important. Explore yoga, martial arts or jogging — any physical discipline that you enjoy.

