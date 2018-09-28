A fall full of fun in Marion

Another Annual Awards Banquet is in the books! The speaker was great, the food was awesome and all the sponsors were fantastic. Thank you to everyone that attended.

Congratulations to the award winners, Marion is a better place to live because of you!

• Business of the Year Tacker’s Shake Shack

• New Business of the Year – Frontrow Boutique and Gift Shop

• Chamber Member of the Year – Ed and Pat Cain

• Ernest Crawford Lifetime Achievement – Chief Gary Kelley

• Ambassador of the Year Carol Burdison ***

Hogs on the Square

Next up is Hogs on the Square on Saturday September 29th. Bring your chairs and favorite tailgate set-up and watch the Razorback vs Texas A& M game on the big screen with your friends and neighbors. Sponsorships are still available from Foam Finger at $250 to Boss Hog at $1,500; contact the Chamber for more information. Every sponsor will have their logo or video shown on the big screen throughout the game.

Hogs on the Square Tshirts are ready, stop by the Chamber and pick up a shirt.

***

Career Opportunity

ASU Mid-South’s Career Services department hears you loud and clear. With an aging workforce and a constant demand for skilled and professional talent, we understand that attracting and retaining quality human resources is a challenge. Here at ASU Mid-South, our Career Services department is dedicated to engaging our students with inclass room training on professional development and the necessary soft skills needed to become “Career Ready.” Please contact Cortez Washington, Director, Career Services at ASU Mid-South, for your employment needs. Local employers need local talent! For more information, contact Cortez Washington, Director of Career Services for Arkansas State University Mid-South, by phone at (870) 733-6702 or via e-mail at cvwashington@ asumidsouth.edu.

***

Calendar of Events

• Saturday, September 29

— 2nd Annual Hogs on the Square.

• Saturday, October 6 —

Left Bank Festival, West

Memphis.

• Saturday, October 13 —

Cancer Awareness Event at First Baptist, Marion 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Tuesday, October 16 —

Woolfolk Library K-6 Craftivity Monster Eye Slime 4-5 p.m.

• Saturday, October 20 —

Mid-South Great Steak Cook-off at Southland.

• Thursday, November 8 — MCOC Quarterly Luncheon MPAC at noon.

• Thursday, November 29

— Marion Christmas on the Square.

• Thursday, December 6 — Marion Christmas Parade.

Visit our online calendar to view more events and to add your community event (http://www.marionarchamber. org/calendar/).

Chamber Banquet Results