Making Music at Marion

Maurice Medley: Leader of the Band

Veteran musician takes the helm of Marion band program

Marion School District Marion School District Something as simple as learning to play the recorder in the fifth grade turned into a life-long passion for music for Maurice Medley.

Taking over the helm of the Marion High School band program, Medley comes to the program with 21 years as a band director, but the path from recorder to Doctoral candidate had what could have been a disappointing bump along the way for an elementary school student.

“I thought I wanted to be a dentist or an OB/GYN, but when my fifth-grade teacher gave me a recorder, it was natural for me to play that instrument,” Medley said. When I was young I watched a show called “Hee Haw.” The saxophone was the instrument that I gravitated to on that show.

Medley didn't get into the band on his first try. In fact, it was three more years later, when he was about to enter the ninth grade, that Medley was finally given a chance to hone his talent.

“The choir/band director had a used saxophone for sale on payments and I bought it,” Medley said.

“And I learned to play the piano and sax from my very first band director.

Those were two people who wanted to share their talent with a kid. I am still in touch with them today.”

While this is his first year as director of the MHS band, Medley is beginning this third year with the Marion District. He started with MSD as the Marion Junior High School band director.

“This gives me a chance to continue working with students I taught in junior high school,” Medley said.

At this time, the MHS Marching Patriot Band has 63 members but Medley has an idea to make those numbers grow. “The band will play a wide variety of music, even some music heard on the radio. I see that as a way to get more people looking in our direction at football games,” he said.

The band will play music in the stands that is familiar to our audience during football and basketball games and continue marching as a competition band at half-time, with this year's themed show titled “War Dance”.

The show is basically about two dueling parties but battling in a friendly way,” Medley said. “

Medley said his band will be ready for the first halftime show on Aug. 31. The concert season will include a Christmas concert on December 13, 2018 and a Spring concert on May 2, 2019, Medley wants to expand the schedule to two fall concerts and two Spring concerts as soon as the 20192020 school year, adding chamber music to the band's repertoire.

Plans are in place to have a small spring chamber concert in the rotunda at the junior high school,” Medley said. Students would perform as a selected seating for audience members surround the performers.

An opportunity for standing room from above will be offered.

He is proud that the flag corps will be back this year and plans to have them incorporated more during the halftime

shows. “We are having a good time

right now. Performing today's pop music proves to be a small challenge but the students are making it work,” Medley said.

He began his band directing career in Greenville, N.C. in 1997. One year later he accepted a position in his hometown and returned to Greenville, NC after a short stay in his hometown.

“I had the opportunity to open a new high school in Greenville, North Carolina,” he said. He continued to teach music in North Carolina for 12 years when he left the coast for the flatland Delta for graduate work at the University of Memphis.

“I am a spiritual guy. The career opportunities that I desire for myself are often not in God's plan. “Every position that I have held has been given to me by God.

“I want to instill a love for music in students so strong that they don't think twice about continuing through high school.” he said.

Medley earned a Bachelor of Music degree from East Carolina University and a Master's of Music in Music Education from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Medley is working on his Doctor of Musical Arts degree (DMA) in Instrumental Wind Conducting at the University of Memphis and expects to graduate in December.

“Anyone who gets a DMA ultimately wants to be a college band director but currently I'm not looking for a college right now,” Medley said. My two assistants are Chandler Weber (seventh grade band) and Chris Piecuch (eighth and ninth grade). I'm glad this position opened up.”

By Mike Douglas