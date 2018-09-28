Marion Ledger Briefs

• Marion Chamber of Commerce 2nd Annual Hogs on the Square – Saturday, Sept. 29 kick-off time TBA. Bring your favorite tailgate set-up to the Courthouse Square and watch the Hogs vs. Texas A& M on a jumbo screen. Contact Tracy Brick at 870-739-6041 for more information.

• Left Bank Festival – Saturday, Oct. 6, at 4 p.m. at Delta Regional Park/Big River Crossing. Run, music, food and fun. For more information visit www.leftbankfestival. com

• Mass Flu Clinic – Tuesday, Oct. 9 from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at Marion First Baptist Church. No appointment necessary. Bring your insurance card, if you do not have insurance there will be no charge. Protect your health!

• 12th Annual Hometown Crawfordsville Harvest Festival

– Saturday, Oct. 13, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Music, car show, arts, crafts, great food, children’s area and entertainment, drawing for great prizes and for the first time a silent auction which will include a special quilt with memories of Crawfordsville on it. For vendor information contact Terri Watson 901-262-4874, Corine Miller 870823-5854, Jo Zachary 870-5146143. For other information contact Susan Marotti 870-636-5822 or Joe Marotti 870-514-0146. No vendors accepted after Oct. 5, 2018.

• First Marion Women’s Ministry Cancer Awareness Event — “Laugh Your Way Through” with Christian Comedian Peppi Garrett, in a morning of Praise, Worship and Fellowship Luncheon in honor of those affected by cancer. Soloist Shakya Avant. Saturday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Doors open at 9 a.m. $10 donation. Register at www.firstmarion.org. or call 870-739-3944 or contact Joyce White @jyemarle@aol.com/870-635-0656 or Kim Spencer @kkspencer@comcast.com/901603-7930 to reserve your ticket.

• Vet-Oberfest Cornhole Tournament – Oct. 27, registration starts at 10 a.m., bags fly at 11 a.m. at 40 & 8 Veterans Club, 152 Legion Rd., West Memphis. Competitive Div. $40 a team, bring your partner. Tailgate Div. $20 a team. Double elimination. Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place teams. Food, drinks, door prizes, & 50/50 raffles. 21+ bar. Bring the family, activities for the kids. Contact Jerry at 901-229-6257. 40 & 8 club 870-735-8066.

• Expungement Clinic – Friday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at First Assembly of God, 513 N. Missouri St., West Memphis. Get free legal services including: sealing a record, protecting your privacy and clearing your criminal history. Appointments required contact Greneda Johnson at 870972-9224 ext. 2202.

• Purchase Birth & Death Certificates – At Crittenden County Health Unit, Vital Records Department, 901 N. 7th St., West Memphis during office hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Birth Certificate $12 ($10 for each additional copy) and Death Certificates $10 ($8 for each additional copy). You can still purchase certificates at 4815 W. Markham St., Little Rock, AR 72205.

• YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South Sponsor USDA Food Program – at the YMCA Avondale Elementary After School Care, 1402 Crestmere St., West Memphis, YMCA Marion Elementary After School Care, 133 E. Military Rd., Marion and YMCA Marion Intermediate After School Care, 100 L. H. Polk Dr., Marion.

• Woolfolk Public Library Story Hour – Come enjoy stories, crafts and a snack at the library, 100 N. Currie St., Marion every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Arkansas State University Degree Center – Offering admission, advising, and scholarship information/assistance for students interested in attending Arkansas State University-Jonesboro on the ASU Mid-South campus. Students can major in Criminology, Business, Nursing, or Education and live locally. Assistance is available Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information call, Kennidi Ridgell, Degree .

• Volunteer Drivers Needed – Jim Fiveash, the commander of the American Legion Post 53 needs Volunteer Van Drivers to transport veterans who live in Crittenden County to their VA appointments at the Memphis VA Medical Center and the new Primary Clinic in East Memphis. A 10 passenger transportation van will be furnished by the VA. For requirements and information contact Patrick Kennedy, LCSW, at 901-523-8990, ext. 5540.

• National Sultana Disaster Museum – Open Thursday’s, Friday’s and Saturday’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 2 until 4 p.m. at 104 Washington St. across from the county court house. Donation of $5 for adults and $3 for children.

• ASU Mid-South Financial Aid – Apply for financial aid for the fall semester online at https://fafsa.ed.gov/ (school code is 015862) or at the campus. Call 870-733-6729 for more information.

• Seeking Volunteers – West Memphis Health & Rehab, 610 S. Avalon St. is seeking volunteers for Saturday through Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. If interested stop in or call Amy Lovely or Sandra Darden at 735-4543.

• LEPC Meetings – 4th Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at the Comfort Inns and Suites.

• Free Tai Chi Practice – Excellent to develop balance. No experience necessary. 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. Marion United Methodist Church. 870-739-3434

• GriefShare – Mondays at 6 p.m. at Marion First Baptist Church, upstairs in the Goodwin Life Center. For more information call 739-3944.

•

• Free Yoga Classes – Ageless/Chair Yoga Class Monday 5-6 p.m.; Level I-II Classes 4:45-6:25 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30-10 a.m. Thursday and 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday. Certified Yoga Instructor. Marion United Methodist Church, 739-3434.

• Foster Grandparents Needed – Be a mentor to a child from learning to read, to one-on-one tutoring and a friend. For more information call Rose Trosper, director, Foster Grandparent Program at 870-930-2240 or 800-680-6950 or e-mail rtropser@eaaaa.org .

• Woolfolk Public Library – BOOKit! a book discussion group, meets every third Thursday each month at 10 a.m. Go to www.woolfolklibrary.org, or on Facebook or call 739-3238.

• Crimestoppers — Call 870732-4444, 24 hours a day with tips. Rewards up to $2,000. Identification of tipsters kept confidential.

• Crittenden County Quorum Court — Meets every third Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the county courthouse in Marion.

• Literacy Council seeking tutors – The Literacy Council of Crittenden County at ASU Mid-South is looking for adults with at least a high school diploma/GED interested in one-on-one tutoring of functionally illiterate adults. Training provided. Call Jacki Murase at 870-733-6834 or e-mail murase@midsouthcc.edu.

• Free GED Classes – Call to schedule a pre-test at ASU Mid-South. Adults 18 and over, call ASU Mid-South Adult Education at (870) 733-6871. Students 16-17 years old should call East Arkansas Youth Services at (870) 739-4219.

• Community Development Institute Head Start Program – Applications taken for Head Start. 870-931-1172. To apply, call 870400-0300, 870-400-4067, 870792-8137 or 870-931-1172 or go by the Head Start Center at 111 Jackson or 204 Graham in West Memphis or 1124 Throgmartin in Earle.

• Health Resources of Arkansas – Outpatient and day treatment services alcohol/drug or compulsive gambling problems. For information call 735-2499.

• East Arkansas Area Agency on Aging – Foster grandparent volunteers needed. Call Tracey Higgins-Clayton at 870-336-2274 or 1-800-680-6950.