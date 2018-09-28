Pretty in Pink

Work set to begin soon on new WM Library

Facility could serve as hub of development on East Broadway

Site preparation at the new city library will soon begin. Four bidders vied for the work each bidding in the half million dollar range to demolish the buildings and lay the groundwork on the north side of the 500 block of East Broadway.

Money for the project was raised entirely by the city library tax with no city general tax funds at stake.

The site for the new library was settled on after another site further east on Broadway was rejected after initial environmental inspection. The final spot on the entire block put the library across from the Main Street West Memphis water tower sculpture another project that used its own specially designated funds and avoided the city tax coffers. Plans for the new library are to play off the big water tower sculpture with windows oriented behind an outdoor plaza with seating to enjoy the new art and the W.W.I centennial memorial tree to be transplanted from the Avalon location.

While architectural renderings have not been revealed, but much public input was taken for the new library. Libraries are more than stacks of books these days. The library meeting room on Avalon has been frequently used and a new versatile conference and exhibit space were part of the concepts planned for the new building. Public Internet access with computers dotting the floor make for the practical research students and library patrons now require to get their “book work” done. A coffee bar and copy shop have been discussed as part of the appointments in the new facility.

Mayor Bill Johnson made quick work of the bid openings at the last city council meeting, and referred the final decision back to the library.

“The first item on the agenda is bid opening for the library site preparation,” said Johnson. “If you’ve looked at these, I’d like a motion to refer them to the library for disposition.”

City council voted unanimously to follow standard procedure putting the final decision on the library commission.

Crisp Contractors made the low bid to raze the buildings along the block and pack down the limestone rock base.

