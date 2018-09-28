The 7th Grade Experience

Marion students set up for success while stuck in ‘ the middle’

Marion School District Going into and getting through seventh-grade is difficult. Age, new class structure, new classmates, and all sorts of new expectations push that group of students into different directions when life is tough enough for them. MJHS Principal Elmer West and school staff are going to make things easier, hopefully, for the youngsters who are just a year away from junior high school.

“The Seventh Grade Experience will get them ready to transition to junior high school,” West said. “It is a big deal when they are coming from K-6 grade, are changing classes and have seven different teachers. They will have a lot of new expectation in a new building that is all very different to them. They are becoming young adults and it is good that we will be with them in the seventh grade to get them on track in the beginning.”

One part of The Experiencer, which applies only to seventh-grade students, will center on reading. West said it is designed to help a student catch up with the rest of the students, if necessary, and get them on grade level.

“It will be more than reading. We will identify those students who need help and give them the targeted help they need,” he said.

The Experience also puts emphasis on leadership. The school will have student ambassadors and a student council just for seventh grade.

“It will give the students the ability to gain leadership skills,” West said.

In an age group when kids who are trying to find their place, all too often youngsters may get singled out and that will mean a student will eat lunch alone. West said that will not happen.

“We are going to have a 'lunch buddy group' so no one eats alone,” he said. “In contrast, we will also have a 'be yourself group' where a kid can be quiet and be alone if that is what he or she wants. They can read, study or do as they wish with their lunch period.”

This age group also gets hammered by the older generations for a lack of manners, whether that assumption is justified or not. West said The Experience will also address that situation with classes or instructions in manners.

“If we teach manners, that can set the expectation. The kids will be exposed to what is considered manners. If they are not exposed to that…” he said.

He said sometimes bad manners is considered bullying but he believes that may be contrary to popular belief.

“It is how we treat people. We are going to expand on what's been done in the past,” he said. “It is often not being a bully but simply treating other people badly. We are going to work on that and show kids what manners are!”

West said the staff will also its emphasis on growing the future workforce.

“Last year, we hosted 'Women on the Move' when we had prominent business women talk to our students,” West said. “This year, we are going to have both business men and women talk with our kids.”

Seventh-grader will again participate in “Go to College Week” when students will experience the initial stages of what it is like to go to college and expose them to college

life.

“We are also going to continue our tradition of community service,” West said. “We are going to help the animal shelter and will continue our Angel Tree at Christmas. We will help those who are less fortunate but we'll choose who.”

West said the school is also investigating the possibility of grade-level sports, but no determination for that has been made.

“This is just the first year, just getting it started,” West said. “It will be low level this year, but we are expecting some big things next year.”

By Mike Douglas