Where did everybody go?

Well, it’s been a month since the latest seismic shift in my family. We sent the oldest boy (well, he’s a 22year-old man now, I suppose) off to law school the first week in August. He’s in Fayetteville, which is honestly a little further away than I’m comfortable with.

When he was in Arkadelphia for his undergrad, he was three hours away. That’s doable in a fairly comfortable stretch. You could even do a meet-up in Little Rock that was only a couple hours’ drive.

Fayetteville, though? You can’t get there fast if something goes wrong, and he’s not making a five-hour trip home for a quick visit — at least not without good reason. Those law classes, I’m sure, are pretty time-consuming. But he’s been doing the college thing for a while, so we were more-or-less accustomed to him being unaround for the duration.

Buzz has always been “grown” — even when he wasn’t, so that’s fine. No, really, it’s fine (just don’t ask his Mom).

But then, just a couple of weeks later, the middlechildiest middle child who ever middle-childed, my baby boy Randle, got all he could out of ASU Mid-South (he received two associate degrees for less than the cost of a single semester at many four-year schools — a route I highly recommend), so he headed off to Henderson State University to finish his teaching degree. That one was a little tougher. Not because I love him more (or do I?), and not because it was three hours away (not too far, right?), but because Randle had become my “doing stuff” buddy. He was the one who watched wrestling with me and played Pokemon with me and would call me around 11:30 every day to see if I wanted to go to lunch (and by that, he meant did I want to buy him lunch). So, now there’s a little bit of a hole in my day.

But don’t you worry, because there’s someone who is finding it easier and easier to fill any blank spots in my day planner (I don’t really have a day planner…

I’m way too unorganized for such a thing).

Yep, still got one at home — and this one’s a girl. For years, as I raised my boys into men and laughed at how manageable they were, I watched as other parents struggled with their heathen offspring. No, really, they were great boys. Not one call from the police or the principal, not one cigarette under the bed or bottle of beer in the closet. No one got anyone pregnant, no one failed a class at school, and outside of spending all the money and eating all the food, thing were great.

But now this girl comes along.

I had plenty of folks tell me raising a girl would be different. And aside from the hair length and not being able to share the joys of writing your name in the snow I’d say it has gone pretty much par for the course.

Oh, but now — it’s junior high time.

Yep, Terra the “baby” girl is now 12 years old. She has girly friends and does girly things. She likes boys now and has all of this girl stuff that I just let her Mom deal with. In about nine months, she’ll be… a teenager. I don’t even want to think about it.

Except I sort of have to think about it. She made the 7th grade volleyball team at West Junior High, so she’s hanging out with the other girls using all the teenage slang and snapping chats and all that business. She asked to go to the junior high football game to hang out with the other junior high kids.

Where’s my little girl that only wanted to chill on the couch, eat Cheez-Its and watch Spongebob?

Well, at least she’s still living at home… for now!

Ralph Hardin is Editor of the Evening Times and the Marion Ledger. He lives in Marion with his wife and, well only one kid still at home… but the cats and dog are still there at least.

“Marion State of Mind” By Ralph Hardin