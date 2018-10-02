All aboard the Memphis Express

New AAF team getting ready for inaugural season

Alliance of American Football The Memphis Express has arrived!

The city’s new team in The Alliance of American Football revealed its name on Sept. 20, and make no mistake: This is all about being the best. It is a team in a city on the fast track to making a difference, proud of its famous heritage, excited by its future, strong and never settling.

“The name stands for progression, passion and fun, which are all traits that I find in the everyday Memphian,” said Kosha Irby, President of the Express. “The city will be able to connect with this name and this identity because I think it truly represents not only today, but the future.” The red, white, and blue in the logo reflect Memphis’ place at the heart of America.

As for when fans should get excited, Irby did not hesitate.

“Today is the day to get on board the Memphis Express,” he said.

Speed is of the essence, because speed is the essence. Fast, unstoppable up the middle, and reliable — like a high-speed train or jet or breakthrough. And this rush comes with a schedule as well, one that begins in February, one week after the Super Bowl. The Express was one of four teams that celebrated its name reveal on Sept. 20, along with the Atlanta Legends, Birmingham Iron and Orlando Apollos. The other four teams in The Alliance will be announced soon. In Memphis specifically, excitement builds as more and more players are signed to a roster that will be coached by Hall of Famer Mike Singletary.

Under his leadership and that of GM Tim Lewis and Irby, the Express is all about the pairing of precision and urgency. Memphis moves swiftly, purposefully, determined to move forward, to raise the bar and earn respect every day.

Anyone who walks the city’s streets knows what this great American town is made of. It’s on the cutting edge in medicine, music and logistics, and Memphis does whatever it takes to bring delight.

The football team pledges to be no different: The Memphis Express, performing gracefully, successfully and in record time.

Memphis dreams big. This team. This place. On the fast track. Anything less is not acceptable.

By Mark Newman