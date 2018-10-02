Big Bluff Challenge 5K and 10K set for Oct. 20

Annual fundraiser for Master Naturalists a family-friendly event

From Nature’s Way

Arkansas State Parks BULL SHOALS – On Saturday Oct. 20, the Annual Big Bluff Challenge 5K and 10K will be held at Bull Shoals-White River State Park.

This event is sponsored by Nature’s Way in Mountain Home Arkansas and Bull Shoals-White River State Park in Bull Shoals Arkansas. All proceeds benefit the North Central Arkansas Master Naturalist’s (Their work helps to maintain and build trail systems in the Twin Lakes area).

For camping reservations visit www.arkansasstateparks.co m/bullshoalswhiteriver. To pre-register go to ultrasignup. com a quick search option will take you to the Big Bluff Challenge or you may register at Nature’s Way in Mountain Home.

On race day there will be an additional $5 registration fee. Whether you are a participant or a spectator join the crowd for this familyfriendly outdoor event.