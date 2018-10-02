Boozman issues statement on Senate consideration Kavanaugh nomination

Legislator confident in judge’s qualifications, character From Sara Lasure

Sen. Boozman’s Office WASHINGTON— U.S.

Senator John Boozman (RAR) released the following statement regarding Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to serve on the Supreme Court: “The allegations against Judge Kavanaugh are serious and certainly merited additional investigation from the moment they were raised. I appreciate Chairman Grassley’s efforts to immediately investigate them as soon as he was made aware, as well as his leadership in conducting a fair hearing. I found the testimony to be helpful to our review of these accusations. The additional short delay is one more good faith effort to help those with legitimate concerns feel more comfortable that due diligence has been exhausted before casting their votes.

Having said that, it is hard to quantify just how much the well has been poisoned by the behavior of some senators throughout this process. Their shameless attempts to delay the vote indefinitely by withholding information until the final hours will no doubt create lasting damage to the institution.

Throughout this process, I have noted that his exceptional record on the bench and the high level of respect his peers hold for him make Judge Kavanaugh a well-qualified nominee. I continue to hold that view.”