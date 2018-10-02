Hometown Crawfordsville Oct. 13

Annual festival returns with fun for the whole family

ralphhardin@gmail.com The leaves are changing and the temperatures are dropping. That means one of Crittenden County’s more popular gatherings can’t be too far behind.

And indeed, the 12th annual Hometown Crawfordsville Harvest Festival is coming up soon. Saturday, Oct. 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Main Street on Crawfordsville will be the place to be for live music, a car show, arts and crafts, great food, a children’s area and entertainment, drawings for great prizes — and for the first time a silent auction, which will include a special one-of-a-kind quilt with memories of Crawfordsville on it.

Drawings will be held for a 55-inch LED TV donated by Virginia and Jackie Caldwell, a Ruger 10/22 rifle donated by Marotti Excavating, a Stihl Backpack Blower donated by Greenway Equipment; a $300 package from Circle N Market, a $500 gift certificate for CG’s Catering/ Wyatt’s Cafe donated by Hilda and Johnny Phillips; a $500 Visa gift card donated by True Value Home Center, and a $500 gift card donated by Vincent Soybean and Grain, Co. You do not have to be present to win.

No pets or alcoholic beverages allowed.

For vendor information contact Terri Watson at (901) 262-4874, Corine Miller (870) 823-5854, Jo Zachary (870) 514-6143.

For other information, contact Susan Marotti at (870) 636-5822 or Joe Marotti (870) 514-0146. The deadline for vendor applications

is Friday, Oct. 5.

By Ralph Hardin