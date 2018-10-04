Drop-off sites for CWD testing available

AGFC wants hunters to submit samples to help monitor disease

AGFC Communications LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has placed dozens of special drop-off containers for hunters to submit chronic wasting disease samples from their deer this year. Locations of these specially marked coolers and other CWD testing options are available at www.agfc.com/cwd.

Some drop-off locations are available 24 hours a day, and others are only operational during certain times. Please check the list at the link above to find one that suits your needs.

“There are 32 drop-off locations throughout the CWD Management Zone, and another eight are placed in different parts of the state for hunters to submit samples there as well,” said Dr. Jennifer Ballard, state wildlife veterinarian for the AGFC. “But hunters should be careful not to cross the boundaries of the two-tiered CWD management zone when transporting their deer to one of the collection locations.”

Ballard says the antlers from bucks should be removed, not only to preserve space in the freezers, but also to prevent any tears in the bags holding the samples. The hunter will be able to look up their test results within two to three weeks using their deer’s check number.

Testing is voluntary for white-tailed deer, but mandatory for all elk harvested in Arkansas. Hunters must call 870-204-0576 immediately upon harvest of an elk. They will receive instructions on testing their elk through that hotline. In the case that an animal tests CWD positive, the AGFC can help dispose of the meat properly.

Lists of drop-off locations and alternative testing methods are available at www.agfc.com/cwd.

By Randy Zellers