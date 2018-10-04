HOROSCOPE

For Friday, October 5, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Your health feels great today. This is also an excellent day for those of you who are at work, because relations with co-workers and customers are warm and cozy.

This is a great day to socialize and party! Enjoy sports events and playful activities with children. Romance is blessed!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You might want to hunker down at home today, because you feel the need to relax in familiar surroundings. A conversation with a female relative could be significant. ('Hi, Mom.')

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Today you will enjoy the beauty of your surroundings. You will also have a strong urge to talk to others and lay your cards on the table. (Why not see what happens?)

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) If shopping today, you will be inclined to shop with your emotions instead of your brain. This might be good shopping therapy; however, make sure you keep your receipts.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You have a bit of extra good luck today, because the Moon is in your sign. Why not ask the universe for a favor? See what happens.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You will enjoy keeping a low profile today, because you feel the need for some peace and quiet. Even though it's Saturday, why not take a nap?

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) A conversation with a female friend might be important to you today. This person might encourage you in your goals for the future, or vice versa. Listen to what this person has to say.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Relations with parents, bosses and people in authority are excellent today. Go after what you want, because doors will open for you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Travel or do something different today, because you are hungry for adventure and a bit of stimulation! Talk to people from different backgrounds. Be a tourist in your own town.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Wrap up loose details about shared property, insurance issues or something to do with inheritances and estates. The sooner this is done, the easier your life will be.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) A conversation with a partner or close friend will be meaningful for you today. Listen with genuine interest to what this other person has to say. This is an important exchange.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are kind, warm and friendly. You like to plan for the future. This year you are wrapping up a nine-year cycle. That is why it is a time of completions and taking inventory. Expect to say goodbye to people, places and possessions. The good news is that you are moving away from heavy burdens to something new and lighter!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)