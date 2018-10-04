It’s Not the Bathroom, It’s the Time

You know that song, “It’s not the Mountain, It’s the Climb?”

Well, with the year wrapping up and temperatures falling faster than Facebook stock prices after the latest hack, I sought to give our two bathrooms an update before the weather got really awful.

However, with the project dragging on much longer than I ever intended it should and costing more, I am prompted to sing a similar song: “It’s not the Bathrooms, It’s the Time.”

Because, man… it is taking forever to get two little bathrooms knocked out.

Have you tried it lately?

First, there’s the search for someone to do the work.

We started with a person who could do the finishing work, but not the minor carpentry we needed.

Then, we came to another person who could do both, but who seemed to have a new emergency EVERY DAY, and who would not return our calls — like ever!

Next, we contacted a local outfit which seemed to have a good name in doing such projects as ours. For a FORTUNE ! Over double the estimates of earlier bidders for the same work. And they also claimed they were booked up. So, I told my wife, “They can stay booked up as far as I’m concerned.”

Finally, we found some people: Recommended by a business as well as a personal friend’s reference that we trusted.

And they actually showed up for work after only a couple week’s delay.

Not too shabby.

We started with a trial project… just dipping a toe in to test the water, so to speak. We had them do trim work and paint a bedroom first. And it wound up good.

So, we moved forward with the rest.

First bathroom: I took a whole day off from work on Day One. They worked and I fetched. Just listening to them going back and forth made me so tired I needed a fist full of headache pills and a gallon chaser of coffee to keep up. Fast forward, THREE WEEKS LATER: Paint job not finished, trim had to be re-done as it was not cut 45-degrees in the corners, and many days where they are doing projects for other clients as our paint dried.

Oh, and our water heater went out at the same time as all the other work was going on. So we had to order another one, and a plumber to install it for us.

But there was good news. The floor was replaced where there had been minor water damage. Oh, and also I knew my standby nerve pills were working … because I had not killed anybody yet — not even with my wife being put out with all the dust and debris in the house and the constant cleaning required.

I even believe that, one night as I was peering through the blinds in our front room, that I might have caught a glimpse of the devil dancing on our front lawn, laughing his head off. But I can’t be sure if that was real or a dream.

Jury’s still out on that one. But I know we are being tested.

And I could never have the patience of Job, at the trials he endured which are recorded in scripture.

Then there are the shopping trips for tile.

There’s red-backed ceramic, porcelain, marble, fauxmarble, at any price you want to pay… and some you don’t. We opted for porcelain because we were told that ceramic would crack and break too easily.

And I’m not having these bathrooms redone because some tiles break in the future. Before I would do that, I would buy a can of Play-Dough, slap it in the crack and spray paint it the color of the rest of the tiles; and not sweat it if it did not match exactly.

But when we came home with the more-durable porcelain that our friends advised to buy, our bathroom workers complained that it would be harder to cut with their tools.

Well, na-na, na-na, booboo!

Porcelain it is, and porcelain it will remain. I would have bought marble for its durability, but I’m not J. Paul Getty or John Rockefeller.

I’m just a feller.

So it’s porcelain.

Did I mention we were having TWO bathrooms worked on?

This is going to cost a fortune and take FOREVER!

How far off is Christmas, anyway?

I guess it doesn’t matter, since this is the ONLYpresent I’m going to get!

Robert L. Hall is a resident of Marion and has a Bachelor’s Degree in music from the University of Memphis and a Master’s Degree from Florida State University. He is the pianist for Avondale Baptist Church and a writer of fiction on Amazon eBooks.

By Robert L. Hall