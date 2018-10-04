MLB playoff Division Series set

Bracket pits division champs, wild card winners against each other on the road to the World Series

And then there were eight.

It took two tie-breakers, an extrainning heartbreaking (for Cubs fans) thriller, and late-game heroics but the field of eight quarter-finalists is set for the Major League Baseball playoffs as teams vie for one of two coveted spots in the Fall Classic.

Let's break it down briefly, beginning with the American League side of things.

The New York Yankees were the last team to punch their tickets into the elite eight, via a win over the Oakland Athletics in the AL Wild Card last night. The win earned New York the right to face perennial rivals AL East Champions the Boston Red Sox in a battle of teams whose win totals hit triple digits this season. That series begins on Friday. The Red Sox, by virtue of having the best record in the majors, will have home-field advantage throughout.

The other divisional series has been set for a while. The Houston Astros will play the Cleveland Indians in a battle between the last two AL pennant winners. The ‘Stros are defending World Series Champions, while the Tribe fell short in the 2016 Fall Classic to the Cubs’s history-making, curse-breaking run. Both teams feature strong rotations, so this could be the most 'throwback' series of the first round.

In the National League, the Brewers will host the Colorado Rockies in their Division Series opener this afternoon. The Brewers will have homefield advantage at least up until the World Series, should they make it that far.

Will the Atlanta Braves, the only NL playoff squad who didn't have to play on Monday, be well-rested or will there be some ring rust for a team that hasn’t played since Sunday afternoon? East meets West as the NL East Champion Braves are headed to Los Angeles to take on the NL West Champion Dodgers, the same place where they played their most recent playoff series. A lot has changed in the five years since for both franchises. The Braves certainly hope that includes their postseason luck. Since their historic run of 14 straight division titles ended in 2005, the Braves have made only a few appearances in the postseason, with quick exits each time. Game One of the Braves/Dodgers NLDS is tonight.

There are plenty of talented players who will be hitting the field this postseason, including many for the first time. MLB.com recently presented a list of “Five to Watch” in their first October appearances.

Ronald Acuna, Jr. and Ozzie Albies These two are number one with a bullet, for obvious reasons. Acuna is a rookie and Albies is a young star and they’re both major pieces in why this year’s Braves team in still playing. One is not better than the other by any means, they are both equally great ways to add some happiness to your life even if you’re not a Braves fan.

Miguel Andujar

One of the few Yankees who wasn’t in this spot last year, Miguel Andujar has had quite the season. He’s been mentioned in the Rookie of the Year race alongside teammate Gleyber Torres, and has surpassed him as the favorite Yankee in that race since the beginning of the year.

Giancarlo Stanton

Here’s a big one. If there’s one thing Stanton’s trade to the Yankees can be applauded for it’s finally getting Stanton to the playoffs. He’s been streaky in New York, and the Bronx faithful have noticed, so hopefully that trend stops in October and the only streak he goes on is one of nonstop dingers for as long as the Yankees are in the playoffs.

Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi is one of three pitchers on Baseball Reference s list of players with the most career games without a playoff appearance who the Red Sox are bringing to the playoffs this year. He joins Heath Hembree and Tyler Thornburg, and all three of them should buy the front office a nice paper weight or something in thanks.

By Ralph Hardin