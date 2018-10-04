Ole Miss set for clash with Louisiana-Monroe

Rebels look to get back on track against Warhawks

Ole Miss (3-2, 0-1 SEC) Head Coach Matt Luke looked for a tune up against The University of Louisiana-Monroe (2-3, 02 SBC) this coming Saturday. He said in his weekly press conference that the team felt embarrassed by its prime time loss to number five LSU Tigers at Death Valley. The coach wanted team consistency to grow.

Luke assessed the state of the team after the loss in Baton Rouge.

“Our kids are very, very resilient,” said Luke, “but worked really hard and were embarrassed.”

The coach wanted to adjust and ramp up the level of consistent execution against the ULM War Hawks.

“We will continue to work and get problems fixed, become more consistent,.”

said Luke.

The inconsistencies were especially glaring against the LSU Tigers according to the coach.

“Execution against a top program magnifies things,” said Luke. “ We are searching for Consistency . We have flashes of really good stuff. We can’t have breakdowns.”

Coach Luke did not take ULM for a patsy and pointed to their signature win over Southern Miss.

“What sticks out immediately is that win over Southern Miss,” said Luke. They have a really athletic quarterback and he’s their leading rusher. We’ll have our work cut out for us, but again after a tough loss we are looking forward to getting back on the practice field and going back to work.”

Luke expected the running quarterback to be complimented by the play of fifth year senior receiver Marcus Green.

“He’s very quick, they use him in the slot,” said Luke. “They use him on sweeps and reveres. They utilize his skill set really well.”

The Rebels tallied a balanced scoring attack with ten touchdowns rushing and ten through the air this season, but by yardage the passing game exceeds the running gains two-to-one.

The team from Oxford has been perfect in non-conference games, a good omen to extend that streak with a win against the War Hawks.

The game was scheduled to air at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Next week, Ole Miss will travel for a night game against Arkansas at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. It’s a clash that will bring one team their first SEC win of the season.

By John Rech