Top-ranked Crimson Tide headed to Arkansas this weekend

Five- touchdown underdog Razorbacks host No.

1 Alabama

College football analysts looking at this week’s game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Alabama Crimson Tide have formed a consensus — the Hogs are being led to slaughter.

The betting line is out for this Saturday’s matchup between No. 1 Alabama and one-win Arkansas, and the defending champions are a five-touchdown favorite to move to a perfect 6-0 this season.

Yes, the Crimson Tide is considered a 35-point favorite over the Razorbacks — that’s five touchdowns — as Arkansas will likely have to wait at least one more week to capture that elusive second win of the year.

No. 1-ranked Alabama’s Week 6 road game against Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 6, will kick off at 11 a.m.

CT and will air on ESPN, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. It will be the first time since the 2007 season the Crimson Tide has played back-to-back 11 a.m. games when it faced Ole Miss on Oct. 13 and Tennessee on Oct. 20 in contests before noon CT.

The Hogs will have homefield advantage, but few other advantages when the Tide rolls into Fayetteville. “I love it,” running back Josh Jacobs said. “I love it just because of the fact that it makes me feel like when I first started. Little league, mighty mite, all of your games were early in the morning. You get them and then you actually have a weekend, you finally get a weekend. That’s the biggest thing. I get a break. I can lay down and recover and everything. That’s the best thing.”

The Razorbacks have posted a 1-4 (0-2 SEC) record to begin their season, recently losing to Texas A& M by a score of 24-17 this past weekend in a game where the Hogs at least had a chance to tie the game before a latedrive interception closed the window of opportunity. Arkansas has dropped four games in a row after opening its 2018 football season with a 55-20 win over Eastern Illinois.

Alabama and Arkansas will meet for the 29th time in series history in two weeks. The Crimson Tide owns the all-time advantage 18-8, and has defeated the Hogs 11 straight times.

Alabama won the most recent meeting between the two, 41-9, in Tuscaloosa, last year.

This year’s game will be played in Fayetteville, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas ended its 2017 season with a 4-8 (1-7 SEC) record and parted ways with head coach Bret Bielema. This offseason, it hired former Clemson offensive coordinator and SMU head coach Chad Morris to take over the Razorbacks’ football program, which returned 16 starters (9 offense, 7 defense) in 2018. So far, it hasn’t been an ideal start in the SEC for Morris.

“I think the biggest challenge that we're facing right now is being able to handle both success and adversity as it comes,” Morris said earlier this season on the SEC teleconference. “Just to understand the game is a long game.

You have to play the entire game out. … No matter what happens, you have to play all the way through.

… Everybody's going to have their opinion.

“My focus is on what we can do with this football team to get better…We just have to work on getting better every day.”

By the Evening Times Sports Staff