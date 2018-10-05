Beautiful weekend, but…

By John Criner Times Outdoors Columnist

Last Friday and Saturday was the best weekend we have had in several months, with sunshine, very pleasant temperatures, and light northerly winds. These are the signs of early autumn when the hunting is starting to get serious and the fall fishing gets good.

For some reason the fish and game did not cooperate. It might have been better to stay home and watch football games.

Horseshoe Lake had a crappie tournament launched out of Bonds Ramp with 20 two man teams. The fishing started at 6 a.m. with weigh in at 1 p.m. and there were surprisingly few crappie caught and weighed by some very good fishemien. The best of seven fish won the money and there was a largest crappie and smallest crappie side pot pay back. The best of seven weighed only 6.5 pounds and the largest was 1.7, which is respectable but nothing special. The “littlest” fish was 1.5 oz and was caught by Wade Human. Laugh but it was worth $70. The heaviest stringer was weighed in by Derrick Stokes of Memphis and paid $170. He also caught the big crappie and won another $80. Many of the fishermen did not have enough fish to come to the scales. Visited with other bass and bream fishermen on the lake and it was the same story. There were several fishermen and families at Tilden Rodgers Lake and they told the same sad story. Tilden Rodgers is due to be restocked with catfish and when it gets cold, rainbow trout. The fish were just not biting due the moon phase, barometric pressure, or whatever reason could be thought of.

But is was a nice day and its always fun to be with friends and enjoy Mother Nature. A bad day fishin’ is still wonderful. Papa Duck found a new fishing partner Sunday afternoon at a private lake. 12 year old Wayne Wright showed Papa Duck where the fish were. He is very good with a jig rod and can really catch a fish. The boy is great company to fish with and will make a good outdoorsman.

Many of the private deer clubs have a professional biologist that guide the clubs in the kind of food plots and the number of deer to be harvested. The AG& F generally accepts these recommendations and issues extra doe and “cull” buck tags. The reason for the doe kill is to keep the male to female ratio in balance. The removal of the cull bucks is to improve the quality of the buck deer. In return the clubs submit jaw bones to detemiine the age and condition the deer and a CWD (Chronic Wasting Disease) sample. These clubs may harvest the tags using guns even though the state gun season is not open. Last weekend was the opening of the doe harvest for many clubs. The club Papa Duck visited owns several thousand acres and is managed with care. Almost 100 doe and cull buck pemiits are available and Saturday was the first hunting day. Only 1 deer was taken and very few were seen. This is a club with big deer and a lot of them. The hunters said they saw very few squirrels and this is very unusual. We are back to the theory that some days are not good for taking wild game.

There were no hunting or fishing stories entered, so the $50 gift certificate from Toby at ANNS will go unclaimed. We maybe try again when we get near Christmas and everyone has a story to tell. Ask the Game Warden needs some question about hunting or fishing or anything outdoors. Warden Andy has the official answers and Judge Thome has the fine if you break the law. Take the kid with you to enjoy the out-of-doors. You will both have a good time, besides it’s time for him to leam to clean game while you rest. Lakeside Taxidermy is ready to mount the new trophies very quickly, at a reasonable cost, and beautifully done.

