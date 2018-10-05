Blue Devils look to stay perfect against Sylvan Hills

West Memphis still undefeated in 2018

WM School District It finally all came together for the West Memphis Blue Devils last week.

The undefeated Blue Gang dominated a previously undefeated Searcy team 56-21 in every phase of the game. Now, says head coach Billy Elmore, the trick is to not only repeat that type of effort, but to up the game even more.

It all will start for West Memphis on Friday night when it travels to Sherwood to take on the Sylvan Hills Bears in the first true 6A-East Conference road trip of the season.

'Not only did we play well offensively, defensively and on special teams, but we played well all four quarters,' said Elmore, whose team enters the Sylvan Hills contest 50 overall and 2-0 in the conference. 'We still have a few things to fix, though. We've said all year, though, we're going to hold ourselves to a higher standard. It was a good game, but I certainly hope it's not the best game we play all year.'

A couple of areas that came to the front in the Searcy win included the secondary picking off five passes, marking the second time this season the Blue Devils have compiled four or more interceptions.

Plus, it was a break-out game for senior tight end Marcus Whitaker, who had been a seldom-used target for passing through the first four games. Whitaker caught two touchdown passes against Searcy.

'This year we're starting four seniors in the secondary, and typically we end up starting seniors back there,' Elmore explained.

'Early on (in the season) we were playing a lot of zone and the (opposing teams) were completing a lot of passes. Then we went to man coverage and actually a two-man coverage, where we had two safeties over the top and we didn't feel like we were getting enough pressure on the quarterback, so we just went with straight man coverage, which means just one safety back there.

We started bringing more pressure in the second half of the Searcy game and I think their quarterback was 4 for 19 after we did that. I think this year we have some kids who are better at man-to-man coverage.'

This week's opponent has had a hard time scoring.

Sylvan Hills' highest-scoring game is 16 in its only win of the year, a 16-14 decision over Arkadelphia. Since then the Bears have scored 2, 14, 10 and 7 points respectively, all of them coming in losses.

'Sylvan Hills' record is a little deceiving because both of their conference losses have come against two of the top teams in the league (Marion and Pine Bluff),' said Elmore. 'I don't know if because they just came into our conference that they're considered upper echelon, but they're certainly able to beat you.'

This week's 6A-East schedule figures to shape the league standings with Marion traveling to Searcy and Jonesboro hosting Pine Bluff.

'One of those teams will come out that with two losses,' Elmore stated. 'I'll be very interested in seeing how both of those games come out. It's an interesting week and I think the next two weeks, actually, will be big weeks.'

By Billy Woods