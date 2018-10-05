Church Announcements

1001 Balfour, West Memphis: Annual Ladies Auxiliary Fall Holiday Auction Monday, Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m. Come have fun and enjoy snacks and purchase homemade gift items.

• Beautiful Zion Church,

420 S. 15th St., West Memphis: Annual Prayer Breakfast Sunday, Oct. 13 at 9 a.m. Donation $10. Children 5 years and under free. Call 901-734-8247 for advance tickets. Rev. E.D Whitfield, host pastor.

• First Baptist Church,

Marion: First Marion Women’s Ministry Cancer Awareness Event presents “Laugh Your Way Through” with Christian Comedian Peppi Garrett, in a morning of Praise, Worship and Fellowship Luncheon in honor of those affected by cancer. Soloist Shakya Avant. Saturday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Doors open at 9 a.m. $10 donation. Register at www.firstmarion.org. or call 870-739-3944 or contact Joyce White @ jyemarle@ aol.com/870-635-0656 or Kim Spencer @kkspencer@comcast.com/9 01-603-7930 to reserve your ticket.

• International Prayer Band Gospel Celebration:

Sunday, Oct. 7. Program starts at 3 p.m. at the Delta Shrine, 311 Graham St., West Memphis. Special guests include Prophet Ronald Smith, Stairway Singers, Gospel Angels, Serenity Singers, Heavenly Sounds, Sanders Singers, Derrio Sanders, Charolette Franklin Praise Dancers, YVAA Praise Dance Team, Cistern Male Choir and Ozzin Joy. For more information contact Melvin Barnes at 901-491-6426 or Patricia Barnes at 901-650- 9302. Free Admission! Come join us – God Bless! Thank you.

• Locust Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Hughes: Celebrating 124th Church Anniversary Sunday, Oct. 14 at 2:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Rev. Alvin Bailey, Jr. from Hughes Chapel MB Church in Hughes. Sis. Belinda Joshaway from St. John MB Church in Hughes will be the emcee. Rev. Cornell Jackson, host pastor.

• New Lehi Church, Hwy. 149, Lehi: Annual Usher’s Candlelight Program Sunday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. Guest speaker and church will be Rev. Herman Coleman along with his church Unity Baptist Church of West Memphis. Other churches also invited. Shirley Moore, sponsor. Rev. Edward Hampton, pastor.

• New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 975 E. Barton St., West Memphis: Will be celebrating Pastor James L. Morgan Jr., 29th year of Pastoral Service during the month of October. To kick off the month, Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. Pastor Ronnie Strong and the New Independence Church will be guests. On Oct. 14 during the 8:00 a.m. service pastor E. D. Whitfield will be the guest. The public is invited. All Welcome! Rev. James L. Morgan, host pastor.

• New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 310 E. Polk Ave., West Memphis: Presents “Unfolding The Seven I Am” Sunday, Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. Speakers include: Min. Rosie Labattes, “I Am The Bread Of Life” John 6:35. Min. Jasenta Granger “I Am The Light Of The World” John 8:12, Evang. Shirley Miller “I Am The Door Of Life To My Shepherd” John 10: 79, Evang. Mae Barnes “I Am The Good Shepherd” John 10:11-14. Evang. Linda Jackson “I Am The Resurrection And Light” John 11:25, Evang. Ruthie Jones “I Am The Way, Truth And Life” John 14:6. Sis. Maurize Furlow “I Am The True Vine” John 15:1. Summary Teller Evang. Elizabeth Powell. Sis. Carrie McClure, sponsor. Dwandra Young and Andrea Young and the Patterson Singers. Rev. S. J. Parker, host pastor.

• Old St. Paul News: We will have children’s church this Sunday, Oct. 7. Marriage Ministry Sunday, Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. facilitated by Pastor and First Lady Eair Anthony. Frederick S. Anthony, host pastor.

• Avondale Baptist Church,