HOEOSCOIPE HOROSCOPE

For Saturday, October 6, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You can learn a lot about yourself through your closest relationships at this time. (We're talking marriages, partnerships and close friendships.) Observe your style of dealing with those who are closest to you.

This is one time of year when service to others is important. You care about what you accomplish, and you care about what you offer to others. Perfect!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) This is a playful time for you, perhaps the most playful month of the year! Therefore, accept invitations to party and enjoy yourself. Appreciate your creative talents.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Home and family are your primary focus now. Some of you are more involved than usual with a parent. Family discussions are important. (Ditto for home repairs.)

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Redecorating projects at home are tops on your list. You are also keen to enlighten someone about something that is important to you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Look for ways to boost your income, because they do exist. Trust your moneymaking ideas. In fact, you can make money from your words right now.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Remember that with the Sun in your sign, it's your turn to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. You have the advantage — make the most of this! (It happens only once a year.)

CAPEIC(D)MN (Be®.. 22 to Jam, 19)

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) This is the perfect time of year for you to play things lowkey and work behind the scenes. This suits you perfectly. Ironically, you will get the most done this way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Friendships are very important to you right now. In fact, your involvement with someone younger could be significant. Discuss your dreams for the future.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Because you look excellent in the eyes of others, especially bosses, parents and VIPs, now is the time to advance your agenda. Ask for what you want! (But not today — wait until tomorrow.)

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) This is a lovely day to learn and study anything new. You will also enjoy talking to people from different backgrounds and other cultures.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Do your homework regarding taxes, debt and inheritances. Get your information, but wait until tomorrow to act.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are tactful, understanding and have humanitarian tendencies. You like to be tidy and organized. You pay attention to detail. This year exciting changes and beginnings await you as you begin a new cycle. Because what you start now will unfold in the future, it's time to clarify your goals. It's also time to take the initiative. Good news! Your physical strength will increase this year.

IPUSQES (Fdk 1® to Maurdn 2®)

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)