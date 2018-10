Marriage Licenses

Sept. 26 Carlos H. Torres, 36, and Maria Mendoza, 34, both of Memphis Israel Perez, 27, and Lidia Ramirez, 26, both of Memphis Sept. 27 Camilo Zapata, 35, and Maria F. Rojas, 45, both of Memphis Jehad T. Suliman, 26, and Amira M. Awwad, 18, both of Chicago, Illinois Israel C. Sales, 36, and Mely Salazar, 32, both of Memphis Eugene D. Johnson, 45, and Paula M. Rawajinhgoom, 44, both of Marion Daniel G. Rudofer, 28, and Mayra Ruiz, 29, both of Memphis Sept. 28 Antonio C. Moore, 36, of West Memphis, and Alexis L. King, 35, of Wynne Mario Gutierrez, 37, and Sandra Rivera, 34, both of Memphis Nadimir Hernandez, 41, and Maria Rivera, 38, both of Memphis Wesley A. Yarch, 47, and Nancy Avila, 44, both of Jonesboro Oct. 1 Alex J. Brown, 39, of Dallas, Texas, and Tameka R. Prewitt, 40, of Memphis Courtney A. Green, 26, and Pearl Roach, 40, both of West Memphis Lawrence C. Elliott, 19, and Elsa N. Puerto, 18, both of Memphis Cecil O. Douglas, 34, and Jacqueline Edwards, 36, both of West Memphis Tavion T. Campbell, 21, of Steele, Missouri, and Destiny C. Broyles, 17, of Proctor Angel D. Velez, 21, and Virginia Fernandez, 20, both Memphis Oct. 2 Wilmer Mendez, 19, and Marcelda Nolasco, 19, both of Memphis Robert J. Marby, 23, and Breanna Moore, 19, both of Marion

Divorce Petitions

Sept. 25 Albar Vasquez, Jr., vs.

Nicole Vasquez Sept. 26 Timothy Ballard Sr. vs. Nona Ballard Pamela Evans vs.

Thomas Evans III Christie G. Watkins vs. Corneluis W. Watkins

Sept. 28

Carl B. Daniel vs. Vanessa S.

Daniel

09-17-18 – 8:28am – 200 Rivertrace – Financial Identity Fraud 09-17-18 – 8:00pm – 441 Birdie – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Firearm 09-17-18 – 8:00am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 09-17-18 – 10:45am – 2695 Highway 77 – Shoplifting 09-17-18 – 2:06pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 09-17-18 – 10:45am – 2695 Highway 77 – Shoplifting 09-18-18 – 3:00pm – 371 N. Dogwood Cove – Criminal Trespass 09-18-18 – 12:00am – 2695 Highway 77 – Theft of Property 09-18-18 – 6:15am – 102 Block – Criminal Mischief 09-18-18 – 4:30pm – 401 E. Brinkley Loop #1 – Runaway 09-19-18 – 12:25pm – 1 Patriot – Loitering 09-19-18 – 12:20pm – 119 Sycamore – Theft of Property / Forgery 09-19-18 – 3:49pm – U/K Harassment / Theft of Property / Criminal Mischief 09-19-18 – 9:43pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 09-20-18 – 7:00am – 559 Par #9 – Assault on a Family Member 09-20-18 – 8:00am – 117 Lori – Theft of Property 09-21-18 – 3:40pm – School Bus #61 – Battery 09-21-18 – 3:30pm – 413 Birdie – Harassment 09-21-18 – 3:30pm – 135 Meadowbrook Circle General Information 09-21-18 – 9:20pm – 136 Sherwood Cove – Battery 09-21-18 – 8:00pm – Medel Marconi – Public Intoxication 09-21-18 – 10:10pm Highway 64 – Careless and Prohibited Driving 09-21-18 – 11:05pm – 136 Sherwood – Battery 09-21-18 – 8:00am – Marion Football Parking Lot Request for Arrest 09-21-18 – 8:54pm – 553 Par #10 – Theft of Property 09-22-18 – 7:19pm – 401 Birdie #10 – Domestic Battery / Violation of a Protection Order 09-22-18 – 7:00am – 423 E. Military Road – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 09-22-18 – 12:30pm – 303 Club Circle – Harassment / Terroristic Threatening 09-22-18 – 1:27pm – 617 Stewart – Theft of Property 09-22-18 – 10:00pm – 535 Par #4 – Harassment 09-22-18 – 8:00am – 341 Park – General Information 09-22-18 – 4:30pm – 553 Par #10 – Persons in Disagreement 09-22-18 – 6:05pm – 2 Barton – Criminal Mischief 09-23-18 – 7:40pm – 200 River Trace – Criminal Trespass / Theft of Property 09-23-18 – 3:30pm – 353 Park – General Information 09-23-18 – 11:17pm – 100 Lucy Lane #21 – Family in Need of Supervision 09-24-18 – 12:00am – 235 Amy Circle – Harassing Communications / Terroristic Threatening 09-24-18 – 8:00am – 801 Carter – Bullying 09-24-18 – 10:45am – 112 Miller – General Information 09-24-18 – 5:50pm – Birdie Drive – General Information 09-24-18 – 8:46pm – 77 Willow – Theft of Property 09-24-18 – 8:30pm – 400 S. Curry – General Information

West Memphis Police Reports 9/17/18 – 9/24/18

9/17/18 20:00 623 S Roselawn DR GENERAL INFORMATION 9/17/18 0:04 East Polk / South Walker DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 9/17/18 0:26 1414 E Broadway AVE POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 9/17/18 1:16 1101 S Avalon ST J THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 9/17/18 2:04 1414 E Broadway AVE POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 9/17/18 2:13 Martin Luther King Jr/Love's Truck Stop DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 9/17/18 3:07 West Bond Avenue/ North Avalon REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 9/17/18 3:29 East Broadway / Ingram DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 9/17/18 3:35 1905 N Mcauley DR CRIMINAL USE OF PROHIBITED WEAPON/BRASS KNUCKLES 9/17/18 7:58 1414 E Broadway AVE THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $25,000 OR MORE 9/17/18 8:16 710 N 18Th ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 9/17/18 8:36 2004 N Mcauley DR Homicide MURDER – 2ND DEGREE / PURPOSE TO CAUSE SERIOUS INJURY, CAUSES DEATH 9/17/18 9:33 392 Cypress Point RD 7 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 9/17/18 10:10 411 N 35Th ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 9/17/18 11:06 315 W Broadway AVE B THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM BUILDING 9/17/18 11:36 1800 Missouri ST 1 THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 9/17/18 12:15 1100 Martin Luther King Jr DR POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 9/17/18 13:23 825 N College BLVD BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 9/17/18 15:00 579 Balfour RD RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE 9/17/18 15:05 West Memphis CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 9/17/18 15:30 223 S Worthington DR POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 9/17/18 15:54 223 S Worthington DR POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 9/17/18 16:07 1850 N Avalon ST 88 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 9/17/18 16:56 1105 Balfour RD FOUND PROPERTY 9/17/18 18:55 I-40 WB/ Service Road POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 9/17/18 19:12 800 S 12Th ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT / CREATES HAZARDOUS OR PHYSICALLY OFFENSIVE CONDITION 9/17/18 19:13 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 9/17/18 19:32 602 E Woodlawn DR RECKLESS DRIVING 9/17/18 20:12 Glen Baily East of the tracks POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 9/17/18 21:37 420 S Avalon ST THEFT BY RECEIVING LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5000 9/17/18 23:57 3500 E Broadway AVE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED,

REVOKED 9/18/18 0:33 718 S 9Th ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM VEHICLE 9/17/18 20:42 Church Street/Denton Street GENERAL INFORMATION 9/17/18 23:10 South Walker Street/South Grove Drive FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN 9/18/18 2:41 204 Lincoln ST PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 9/18/18 11:11 1406 Elijah LN BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 9/18/18 12:52 506 N 14Th ST THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 9/18/18 13:08 312 Missouri ST LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 9/18/18 15:05 607 W Barton AVE THEFT OF AFIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 9/19/18 1:49 130 S 22Nd ST BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 9/19/18 2:01 2050 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 9/19/18 5:15 619 S 10Th ST ARSON – DAMAGE $500 OR MORE 9/19/18 11:50 1322 S Avalon ST BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 9/19/18 12:44 528 Julia ST LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 9/19/18 13:18 501 S Avalon ST Robbery – Aggravated 9/19/18 14:13 3103 Beatty ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 9/19/18 15:11 100 Court ST FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH CONDITIONS OF SUSPENDED SENTENCE 9/20/18 0:30 100 Court SATISFY COMMITMENT 9/19/18 16:28 100 Court THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 9/19/18 16:30 228 W Tyler ST THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 9/19/18 16:47 100 Court FAILURE TO APPEAR 9/19/18 17:28 331 W Barton AVE LOITERING 9/19/18 18:39 631 S 14Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 9/20/18 0:37 Ok and Broadway BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 9/20/18 1:45 100 Court ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 9/20/18 2:01 E. Broadway/N.12th PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING

9/20/18 2:05 19Th / East Polk POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 9/20/18 2:08 850 Stevens BLVD GENERAL INFORMATION 9/20/18 2:27 South 12Th / East Polk PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 9/20/18 2:27 802 E Broadway AVE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 9/20/18 2:45 12th / Broadway Avenue PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING

9/20/18 10:18 512 Belvedere DR THEFT OF LEASED, RENTED, OR ENTRUSTED PERSONAL PROPERTY 9/20/18 11:06 908 Vanderbilt GENERAL INFORMATION 9/20/18 11:33 200 W Broadway AVE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / PURPOSELY TAMPERS 9/20/18 12:17 2416 E Barton AVE RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE 9/20/18 14:59 901 Martin Luther King Jr DR CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 9/20/18 17:14 1800 Missouri ST 2 LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 9/20/18 17:15 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 9/20/18 17:19 1100 N Rich RD THEFT $25,000 OR MORE – ALL OTHERS 9/20/18 22:45 906 Ingram BLVD OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / OBSTRUCTS, IMPAIRS, HINDERS, THE PER 9/21/18 1:47 200 Block of College Boulevard TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 9/21/18 3:13 Ingram Overpass BLVD DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 9/21/18 3:51 Barton/Ingram FICTITIOUS VEHICLE LICENSE 9/21/18 4:22 East Barton / Stuart LOITERING 9/21/18 4:27 211 E Jackson AVE BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 9/21/18 9:34 307 N Worthington DR POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 9/21/18 9:51 1217 Park DR GENERAL INFORMATION 9/21/18 9:54 105 W Harrison AVE VIOLATION OF THE ARKANSAS HOT CHECK LAW 9/21/18 10:45 210 E Broadway AVE VIOLATION OF THE ARKANSAS HOT CHECK LAW 9/21/18 10:59 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON AVEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 9/21/18 11:40 1912 Sula LN THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 9/21/18 11:42 1414 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 9/21/18 13:32 205 E Danner AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 9/21/18 14:48 303 N Rhodes ST 43 CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON AVEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 9/21/18 15:40 1402 Crestmere ST GENERAL INFORMATION 9/21/18 16:09 3225 E Broadway AVE THEFT OF PROPERTY – LOST, MISLAID, DELIVERED BY MISTAKE 9/21/18 19:53 2400 N Service RD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – VEHICLE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES 9/21/18 20:25 350 Afco RD FAILURE TO APPEAR 9/22/18 5:41 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON AVEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 9/22/18 12:31 605 E Woodlawn DR LOITERING 9/22/18 13:50 304 N Worthington DR GENERAL INFORMATION 9/22/18 14:08 798 W Service RD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 9/22/18 14:22 302 N Worthington DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 9/22/18 18:40 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 9/22/18 21:49 111 W Danner AVE 5 BATTERY – 2ND DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY WITH A WEA 9/23/18 3:02 606 Johnson ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 9/23/18 4:23 321 S 20Th ST TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 9/23/18 11:16 1109 Little Elton DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 9/23/18 14:48 100 Court FAILURE TO APPEAR 9/23/18 15:50 1600 N 6Th ST THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 9/23/18 15:57 1600 N 6Th ST THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 9/23/18 16:28 1600 N 6Th ST THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 9/23/18 17:03 1600 N 6Th ST THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 9/23/18 17:56 2007 E Service RD BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 9/23/18 20:00 105 W Harrison AVE VIOLATION OF THE ARKANSAS HOT CHECK LAW 9/23/18 21:11 316 S 14Th ST CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 9/23/18 19:50 North 10th Street/Richardson Avenue POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 9/23/18 23:27 2003 E Service RD RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE 9/24/18 1:54 601 Stuart AVE CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 9/24/18 11:12 170 N Main ST GENERAL INFORMATION 9/24/18 14:36 627 S 10Th ST AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 9/24/18 15:44 221 S 4Th ST THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 9/24/18 16:34 1408 Georgia LN GENERAL INFORMATION 9/24/18 16:57 100 Court St. REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 9/24/18 17:10 504 N 16Th St. HARASSMENT / IN PUBLIC USES OR MAKES OBSCENE LANGUAGE OR GESTURE TO PROVOKE 9/24/18 19:40 2800 E Broadway AVE UNLAWFUL DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM FROM A VEHICLE 9/24/18 22:12 2503 W Broadway AVE LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE)

Marion Police Reports 09-17-18 / 09-24-18