Sports Briefs

• West Memphis Blue Devils on the Radio — The West Memphis Blue Devils (5-0) and the Sylvan Hills Bears (1-4) square off this Friday night in Sherwood. Catch Blue Devils Football Friday nights, beginning at 7 p.m., on Oldies 102.3 FM, online at KTRQ.com, or via the Oldies 102.3 App on your smart phone.

• Marion Patriots on the Radio — The Marion Patriots (4-1) travel west this week to play the Searcy Lions (4-1) in a key Class 6A Conference game. Catch all the Marion Patriots Football action every Friday night this season, beginning at 7 p.m., on KWYN Country 92.5 FM. On the radio or on your phone.

The Earle Bulldogs (4-1) are back on the road this week, heading down I-40 to take on the Brinkley Tigers (1-4) in a Class 2A Conference game. Kick-off is slated for 7 p.m. at in Brinkley.

• WMCS Black Knights Football — The West Memphis Christian Black Knights (4-2) will be on the road this weekend, traveling down south to Mississippi to play the undefeated Tunica Academy Blue Devils (6-0) in a conference showdown. Game time is 7 p.m. ***

Richland 5K — The annual Richland Elementary 5K Fun Run will be held Oct. 27 with the starting point at Lehr Arena. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. The event supports Richland Elementary. T-shirts will be available to purchase. Spirit runner (non-participant) is $12, Long sleeve shirt $15. 5K and T-shirt is $25. Fun Run and Tshirt $15 for short sleeve and $18 for long sleeve. To be guaranteed a shirt, registration forms need to be turned in no later than Friday, Oct. 12. Participants can register day of the race, but not guaranteed a shirt.

